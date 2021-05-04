Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ATLANTA (AP) — Carmelo Anthony looked like he was all done just a couple of seasons ago. Now, he’s part of a truly exclusive club in the NBA. Welcome to the Top 10, Melo. Anthony scored 14 points in Portland’s 123-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, moving him past Elvin Hayes for 10th place on the career scoring list with 27,318. Anthony reached the milestone early in the second quarter, hitting a 3-pointer while getting fouled and completing a four-point play. Unlike some other milestones, Anthony calls this a truly special moment that he doesn’t plan to take for granted.

SEATTLE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Freddy Galvis each hit a two-run homer in Baltimore’s five-run eighth inning as the Orioles rallied for a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. Shut down by Seattle’s bullpen for seven innings, the Orioles broke loose in the eighth. Mullins got it started with a shot off Anthony Misiewicz to right-center field that was nearly stolen at the wall by right fielder Mitch Haniger. Galvis followed with the decisive blow, taking Wyatt Mills out to left-center. Seattle’s offense came on home runs by Haniger and Tom Murphy. The Mariners have scored three runs or fewer in six of their past nine games.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers got a bit of a scare before their game against the Atlanta Hawks when a tornado warning forced them to evacuate their hotel rooms. The warning was issued about seven hours after the Trail Blazers arrived at their hotel a couple of miles north of State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. The team had traveled in the early morning hours after a victory the previous night at Boston. Coach Terry Stotts says his team was told to go to a lower-level parking garage, where they remained for about 30 minutes.