Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

Idaho intern reports rape, says lawmakers ‘destroyed me’

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — From nearly the moment a 19-year-old intern’s report that she was raped by an Idaho lawmaker became public, she faced harassment from right-wing groups and even other lawmakers. One state lawmaker made inquiries about whether the intern could actually be referred for criminal charges. Another shared links with thousands of people about a blog post that included the intern’s name, photo and personal details about her life. An anti-government group’s members harassed the young woman after she testified in a hearing. The intern in an interview with The Associated Press described the harrassment as overwhelming. She wants the Legislature to protect others from harassment in the future.

US appeals court considers Idaho transgender athletes ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A U.S. appeals court gave little indication of how it might rule concerning the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women’s sports team. The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard virtual arguments Monday in the case that could have far-ranging consequences as more states follow conservative Idaho’s lead. Idaho passed its law last year, and more than 20 states have considered such proposals this year. Bans have been enacted in several states. The judges focused at one point on whether the case was still relevant because one of the plaintiffs had dropped out of Boise State University.

Panel kills bill to give Idaho veto power over US decisions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Senate panel rejected legislation intended to give Idaho lawmakers veto power over decisions by the federal government and courts, with lawmakers citing its potential violation of the Idaho and U.S. constitutions. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 7-2 Monday to kill the legislation brought forward by Republican Rep. Sage Dixon, who after the meeting said he would bring forward revamped legislation next year to try again. Federal actions involving abortion, gun laws, taxes and other issues could have been challenged under the proposed measure. The range of those issues made lawmakers uncomfortable.

Booms in Idaho, Utah buck the curve of slowing US growth

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Western states known for rugged landscapes and wide-open spaces are bucking the trend of sluggish U.S. population growth, which dipped to the lowest level since the Great Depression. In Utah, births largely drove what has been the fastest growth in the country over the past decade. In neighboring Idaho, newcomers from California and other states helped it capture the second spot. Both states have long been lightly populated. Their expansion comes with breakneck economic growth that has driven housing prices far above wages and sparked concern about strains on infrastructure.

With Idaho case, AP counts 109 statehouse #MeToo allegations

Four lawmakers in four separate states have been pushed out of office in the past two months amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The most recent resignation occurred Thursday in Idaho, where Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger had been accused of raping an intern. The incidents come three-and-a-half years after the #MeToo movement brought public attention to sexual misconduct claims against people in power. An Associated Press tally finds that at least 109 state lawmakers in 40 states have faced public allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment since 2017. Of those, 43 resigned or were expelled and 42 faced other repercussions.

Idaho facing potential government shutdown starting in June

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal analysis has determined legislation intended to change the effective date of some 200 pieces of previously passed legislation should be amended to avoid a potential Idaho government shutdown in June. The Idaho attorney general’s office sent the analysis Thursday to a nonpartisan government entity that supports state lawmakers. The document obtained by The Associated Press says the legislation as written could pass a court challenge, but the consequences for failing could be severe. Typically, laws don’t take effect until 60 days after the Legislature adjourns. But the current legislative session is going so long that it could delay the effective dates of budget bills needed to keep government running.