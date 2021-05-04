Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-HOMELESS SHELTERS

Oregon lawmakers vote to expedite emergency shelter process

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lack of adequate shelter beds has long plagued Oregon. Recently it was estimated that 10,000 people in the state sleep outside on any given night — a number that has likely increased during the pandemic. On Monday, Oregon lawmakers passed a bill that they say will make it easier and quicker for communities to create emergency shelters and temporary housing. House Bill 2006, which passed 26-1, will remove barriers to siting shelters by temporarily adjusting land use laws and waiving some design, planning and zoning regulations. The bill, which is awaiting consideration by Gov. Kate Brown, would expire in July 2022, although shelters could remain open.

FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER ARREST

Former Oregon House speaker arrested in prostitution sting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former speaker of the Oregon House and current lobbyist in Salem has been accused by Portland Police of soliciting sex from an undercover officer. The charge was first reported by the Portland Tribune. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Democrat Dave Hunt lives in Milwaukie and represented portions of northern Clackamas County in the Legislature for a decade. He was one of eight men arrested by the Portland Police Bureau’s Human Trafficking Unit undercover operation last month. Police say officers posted decoy ads online and Hunt responded to arrange payment for sexual acts. He has been charged with misdemeanor commercial sexual solicitation. Hunt released a statement through his attorney saying he denies the allegations.

BC-WA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINATED SECTIONS

WA events can increase capacity with vaccinated sections

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — New COVID-19 guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee allows more people at indoor and outdoor spectator events and indoor religious services if there are designated vaccination sections. The change affects capacity at sporting events, graduations and other events for counties in the second and third phases of the state’s economic reopening plan. A vaccination card or other documentation that proves vaccination status will be needed for access to vaccination sections. The new rules take effect immediately. Children between age 2 and 15 are allowed in vaccination sections if there is proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Children under the age of 2 do not need a COVID-test in order to be admitted to a vaccinated section with a vaccinated adult.

OREGON TECH-STRIKE

Oregon Tech faculty strike continues into second week

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Institute of Technology’s faculty union and its administration say they are nearing an agreement as the first strike by a faculty union at an Oregon public university continues into the second week. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the union said Monday its bargaining team is drafting a third settlement package. The two parties will return to negotiations Monday afternoon. In a statement the union said some of the most pressing fights are over union rights to bargain over issues that impact livelihoods and fair and equitable compensation practices. Oregon Tech Vice President Ken Fincher says the administration is feeling like movement is happening toward an agreement.

HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL-VANDALISM

Holocaust Memorial in Oregon defaced by vandals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Holocaust Memorial in Portland has been defaced by anti-semitic graffiti. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that the vandalism, which includes spray-painted swastikas, was discovered late Sunday on the memorial in the city’s Washington Park. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating. The memorial was dedicated in 2004 and includes the engraved names of people who died in the camps, as well as their surviving relatives who live in Oregon and southwest Washington.

STALKER SENTENCED

Man who stalked ex-wife and kids gets 10 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a man convicted of stalking his ex-wife and two daughters after they had moved, changed their names and obtained protective orders to 10 years in prison. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman on Monday described Oscar Adrian Marquez as “unusually unhinged.” Marquez also was convicted of cyberstalking and three counts of interstate violation of a protective order after a trial in November. Marquez at trial denied he wanted to threaten anybody and said he was in Portland because he was thinking of starting a tattoo shop there.

NATIVE AMERICAN MASCOT RETAINED

Roseburg High School ‘Indians’ mascot to remain

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A Native American-themed mascot will be kept at a high school in southwest Oregon. KLCC reports Roseburg High School school board members had to unanimously approve a motion to eliminate the “Roseburg Indians” and the vote fell one short last week. Director Charles Lee cast the dissenting vote. Amanda Mendoza graduated from Roseburg High’ and is of Muskogee Creek, Choctaw, and Cherokee heritage. She has been circulating a petition to have the “Indians” removed and said she was disappointed with the meeting’s outcome. Roseburg High and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Indians have had an agreement to use the mascot since 2017, as allowed under Oregon state law.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTESTS

14 arrested in Seattle, 6 in Portland during May Day marches

SEATTLE (AP) — At least 20 people were arrested during May Day protests in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Police in Seattle said 14 people were arrested for crimes including obstruction, property destruction, reckless driving and assault on Saturday as several marches wound through the downtown area. About 150 people participated in a non-violent march in support of migrant workers, workers rights and racial equality in Seattle. In Portland, peaceful demonstrations during the day gave way to violent demonstrations Saturday night in which windows were broken at multiple businesses near City Hall. About 100 people were involved in that march and police announced six arrests.