Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

Washington prisons to resume in-person visits

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Corrections says in-person visits will soon resume at state correctional facilities. The state suspended all visitations on March 13, 2020 due to COVID-19, so it’s been over a year since in-person visits were allowed. Corrections officials say with the number of vaccinations rising, the department has finalized months of planning for operations to safely reopen structured in-person visitation. Approved visitors can now submit an appointment request form online. Visits are scheduled to start May 9, which is Mother’s Day. One-hour visits with people 16 years old or older will be allowed once a month, and visitors must pass a COVID-19 screening.

$6 million settlement for men abused at Kiwanis boys home

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Insurance companies are paying a $6 million settlement in a lawsuit brought against Kiwanis International and local Kiwanis clubs by seven men who were sexually abused at a Centralia group home for boys decades ago. Washington state agencies placed foster children at the Kiwanis Vocational Home, which operated from 1979 to 1994, but the facility proved to be a nightmare for many. Boys were molested by other boys, staff and directors, and in some cases they were sent to do odd jobs at homes in the community where they were further abused. Attorney Darrell Cochran said that in recent years Washington state has paid $29.6 million to settle claims brought by 54 former residents.

WA events can increase capacity with vaccinated sections

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — New COVID-19 guidance issued by Gov. Jay Inslee allows more people at indoor and outdoor spectator events and indoor religious services if there are designated vaccination sections. The change affects capacity at sporting events, graduations and other events for counties in the second and third phases of the state’s economic reopening plan. A vaccination card or other documentation that proves vaccination status will be needed for access to vaccination sections. The new rules take effect immediately. Children between age 2 and 15 are allowed in vaccination sections if there is proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Children under the age of 2 do not need a COVID-test in order to be admitted to a vaccinated section with a vaccinated adult.

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are getting divorced

SEATTLE (AP) — Bill and Melinda Gates say they’re divorcing. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife said Monday that they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charitable foundation. In identical tweets, they said they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years. They met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987. Bill Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over $100 billion. How the couple end up settling their estate and any impact on the foundation will be closely watched.

University of Washington to require COVID-19 vaccinations

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington will require all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before fall quarter begins. University President Ana Mari Cauce made the announcement Monday. Students will need to verify they have been vaccinated unless they are claiming a medical, religious or philosophical exemption. The university also will provide access to vaccinations on campus, but Cauce says students should get vaccinated as soon as possible. She says decisions about vaccine requirements for faculty and staff will be made after additional consultation with the state and others. Washington State University said last week it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations this fall for students and employees.

Family seeks $1M after man died in Bellingham police custody

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The son of a man who died while in Bellingham police custody in 2018 has filed a precursor to a lawsuit with the city over his father’s death. Documents obtained by The Bellingham Herald say Joshua Eldard filed a claim in March seeking $1 million in damages for Robert Eldard’s death. The city has not yet responded to Joshua Eldard’s claim but city officials said they plan to respond. In the claim, it says less than eight minutes transpired from the time Eldard was restrained on the ground by Bellingham Police officers to the time he lost consciousness. The Whatcom County Medical Examiner said cardiac complications caused by acute methamphetamine use led to Robert Eldard’s death.

ShakeAlert earthquake warning system goes live this week

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington residents will have new tool to help keep them safe when an earthquake strikes on Tuesday when the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System goes live. Once launched, ShakeAlert will be able to send residents an alert on their mobile phones, providing valuable seconds of warning to take cover before the shaking from an earthquake reaches their location. Washington state has the second-highest earthquake risk in the United States. It also has one of the highest tsunami risks. The system is designed to give residents time to take cover in the event of an earthquake but it cannot predict when an earthquake will strike.

Coast Guard air crew rescues hikers on coastal ledge

FORKS, Wash. (AP) — A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued two hikers who became stranded on a ledge along a remote coastal area of Olympic National Park. The crew went out at about 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving distress calls about two people in trouble near Hoh Head on the Pacific coast. Arriving at the scene, they learned the hikers had become stranded about 150 feet from the water line after climbing to retreat from rising tides. The Coast Guard air crew hoisted both hikers from the cliff’s ledge and flew them to Forks Airport, where they were reported to be in good condition.

14 arrested in Seattle, 6 in Portland during May Day marches

SEATTLE (AP) — At least 20 people were arrested during May Day protests in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Police in Seattle said 14 people were arrested for crimes including obstruction, property destruction, reckless driving and assault on Saturday as several marches wound through the downtown area. About 150 people participated in a non-violent march in support of migrant workers, workers rights and racial equality in Seattle. In Portland, peaceful demonstrations during the day gave way to violent demonstrations Saturday night in which windows were broken at multiple businesses near City Hall. About 100 people were involved in that march and police announced six arrests.

Oregon lawmakers vote to expedite emergency shelter process

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lack of adequate shelter beds has long plagued Oregon. Recently it was estimated that 10,000 people in the state sleep outside on any given night — a number that has likely increased during the pandemic. On Monday, Oregon lawmakers passed a bill that they say will make it easier and quicker for communities to create emergency shelters and temporary housing. House Bill 2006, which passed 26-1, will remove barriers to siting shelters by temporarily adjusting land use laws and waiving some design, planning and zoning regulations. The bill, which is awaiting consideration by Gov. Kate Brown, would expire in July 2022, although shelters could remain open.