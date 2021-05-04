Lattice: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) _ Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $18.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $115.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.3 million.

Lattice shares have climbed nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $47.08, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

