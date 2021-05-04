AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, May. 04.

Tuesday, May. 04 8:30 AM Oregon Health Policy Board meeting (virtual)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Philip Schmidt, Oregon Health Authority, philip.schmidt@dhsoha.state.or.us

Virtual meeting only. The public can join remotely via Zoom or a conference line. To join via Zoom: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1602657497?pwd=emhzUnJsK1EzWk5rV0VpYTdjU3VrQT09

Tuesday, May. 04 8:30 AM Oregon System of Care Advisory Council (virtual)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Aria Seligmann, Oregon Health Authority, aria.l.seligmann@dhsoha.state.or.us

Join online at GoTomeeting: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/706039269

Tuesday, May. 04 3:30 PM House Dems discuss recent meeting with White House COVID-19 czar and USTR (virtual) – Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Rosa DeLauro, Lloyd Doggett, Earl Blumenauer, Chuy Garcia, and Adriano Espaillat discuss their recent meeting with the White House coronavirus (COVID-19) czar and the U.S trade representative – when they presented a letter signed by a majority of Democratic House members calling on the president to support the World Health Organization TRIPS waiver, which would allow other countries to manufacture their own doses of the COVID-19 vaccines which have been created by U.S.-based pharmaceuticals companies funded by U.S. taxpayers – via press conference video call

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://schakowsky.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/janschakowsky

Contacts: Miguel Ayala, Office of Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Miguel.Ayala@mail.house.gov, 1 202 374 1098

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, May. 06 FLIR Systems Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Lasse Glassen, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investors@flir.com, 1 424 238 6249