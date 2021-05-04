Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

After a year of pandemic lockdowns, mass shootings are back — but the guns never went away. As the U.S. inches toward a post-pandemic future, guns are arguably more present in the American psyche and more deeply embedded in discourse than ever before. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1490 words. With AP photos, AP video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON FOOTBALL PARTIES

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon says it is “disappointed” to learn about large crowds gathering for parties during the Ducks spring game as the region weathers a spike in cases of COVID-19 and businesses endure new restrictions. SENT: 400 words. With AP photos.

BILLINGS, Mont. — The majority owners of a coal-fired power plant in southern Montana filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging a bill signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte unconstitutionally interferes with a private business contract that has governed the operation of the Colstrip power plant for 40 years. SENT: 600 words.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday said all of the state’s counties will remain in their current phase of the state’s economic reopening plan and won’t face more restrictions because new COVID cases are levelling off after a recent spike. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 610 words. With AP photos.

America’s normal temperature is now a degree hotter than just 20 years ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Tuesday released climate figures showing the nation’s new normal temperature keeps getting hotter. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

ATLANTA — Carmelo Anthony looked like he was all done just a couple of seasons ago. Now, he’s part of a truly exclusive club in the NBA. Welcome to the Top 10, Melo. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 580 words. With AP photos.

