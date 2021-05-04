Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 72, Onalaska 45
Central Kitsap 44, Klahowya 42
Ellensburg 68, Prosser 37
Napavine 62, Wahkiakum 49
Union 81, Evergreen (Vancouver) 49
Willapa Valley 61, Columbia Adventist Academy 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Evergreen (Seattle) vs. Tyee, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camas 85, Mountain View 39
Foster 49, Renton 35
Garfield 43, Ballard 34
Kingston 49, North Kitsap 40
Skyview 64, Prairie 58
