AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, May. 04.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, May. 04 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee meeting (virtual)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 04 11:00 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee holds press conference to provide updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) response, with Department of Health Secretary Umair Shah, King County Health Officer Jeff Duchin, and Governor Office’s External Affairs Executive Director Nick Streuli in Olympia (11:00 AM PDT), before traveling to Tukwila to sign economic justice legislative package with Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg and state Reps. My-Linh Thai and Noel Frame, Tukwila Community Center (2:15 PM PDT)

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

Register here: https://watech.webex.com/watech/onstage/g.php?MTID=eebd686886c259e9340c06e0e2faf226a * To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, only invited media outlets will attend. Pool coverage will be handled by The Seattle Times, KING 5 and AP

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 04 1:00 PM King County Council virtual meeting, to vote on Strategic Climate Action Plan

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

watch/listen live on KCTV

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 04 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses ‘need’ to electrify nation’s school buses (virtual) – Dem Sen. Patty Murray holds a virtual roundtable on ‘the need for a major federal investment to electrify the nation’s school buses’. Other speakers include Tacoma, WA, Public Utilities Director Jackie Flowers, Franklin Pierce, WA, Public Schools Associate Superintendent Brett Blechschmidt, and Vancouver, WA, Public Schools Superintendent Lance Goodpaster

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

RSVP to the event for information on how to join the call by emailing amir_avin@murray.senate.gov

——————–

Tuesday, May. 04 5:30 PM Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee meeting (virtual)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

——————–

Tuesday, May. 04 T-Mobile Q1 2021 earnings – T-Mobile Q4 2021 earnings, for the telecommunications company that merged with Sprint in April 2020

Weblinks: http://www.t-mobile.com/, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: T-Mobile US media relations, MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, May. 04 8:00 AM Expeditors International of Washington Inc: Full year 2020 AGM

Location: Expeditors, 1015 3rd Avenue, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://investor.expeditors.com/financial-information/upcoming-earnings

Contacts: R Jordan Gates, Expeditors International of Washington Inc Investor Relations, investor@expeditors.com, 1 206 674 3427

——————–

Tuesday, May. 04 4:30 PM T-Mobile US Inc: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210

——————–

Tuesday, May. 04 Expeditors International of Washington Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: https://investor.expeditors.com/financial-information/upcoming-earnings

Contacts: R Jordan Gates, Expeditors International of Washington Inc Investor Relations, investor@expeditors.com, 1 206 674 3427

——————–

Tuesday, May. 04 T-Mobile US Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://investor.t-mobile.com/Events-and-Presentations, https://twitter.com/TMobile

Contacts: Nils Paellmann, T-Mobile US Inc Investor Relations, investor.relations@t-mobile.com, 1 212 358 3210

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 05 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses digital equity in Yakima, WA, and Spokane, WA, via virtual roundtable

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, May. 05 April Sales

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 – Sunday, May. 09 American College of Mohs Surgery (aka Mohs College) Annual Meeting

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle, 808 Howell St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.mohscollege.org/, https://twitter.com/mohscollege, #ACMS2021

Contacts: Vanessa Goodman, Mohs College, vgoodman@mohscollege.org

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 2:00 PM Avalara Inc: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 4:30 PM Expedia Group Inc: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 Expedia Group Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 Avalara Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425