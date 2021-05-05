Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three pieces of legislation intended to curb the authority of an Idaho governor during declared emergencies have passed the House and a Senate committee. Lawmakers on Tuesday approved the measures that are watered-down versions of previous legislation Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed. The bills are intended to limit an Idaho governor’s ability to alter laws, prevent gatherings and limit people from going to work during emergencies. Lawmakers are angry at actions Little took last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic that included a temporary stay-at-home order as COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm hospitals. The latest bills, unlike earlier versions, do not insert the Legislature into the decision-making process during declared emergencies.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House concerned they could be left out again in spending what could be a billion dollars in federal coronavirus rescue money have approved legislation to prevent that from happening. The House voted 56-9 Tuesday to send to the Senate a measure preventing Republican Gov. Brad Little from spending federal rescue money without lawmakers’ involvement. That’s what he did last year when the Legislature wasn’t in session. Lawmakers say they should have helped decide how to spend the $1.25 billion Idaho received in rescue money. The legislation changes Idaho law so that federal money not already accounted for can’t be spent without lawmakers signing off.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Republican has falsely declared that an 18th century policy designating a slave as three-fifths of a person was adopted for what he called “the purpose of ending slavery. ” Tennessee state Rep. Justin Lafferty made the remark Tuesday during a House debate on whether educators should be restricted while teaching about systematic racism in America. Several Black lawmakers expressed concerns about the bill’s impact on how certain subjects would be taught in schools, specifically highlighting the Three-Fifths Compromise. The policy was made in 1787 during the nation’s Constitutional Convention. It classified a slave as three-fifths of a person when apportioning taxes and states’ representation in Congress.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities say three people have died and several were injured in a seven-car crash on a highway over the weekend. Idaho State Police said a semi-truck, two passenger cars, three pickup trucks and an SUV crashed on Saturday around 4 p.m. near the city of Mountain Home. It is unclear what caused the pileup but police believe severe weather was a potential factor. Kuna Mayor Joe Stear said 34-year-old Lisa Holland was the city’s director of economic development and died in the crash. Police say 38-year-old Laurie Bloomquist and a child also died. The crash’s cause is under investigation.