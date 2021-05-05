Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted a rule that indefinitely extends coronavirus mask and social distancing requirements for all businesses in the state. State officials say the rule will be in place until it is “no longer necessary to address the effects of the pandemic in the workplace.” The rule has prompted a flood of angry responses, with everyone from parents to teachers to business owners and employees crying government overreach. Opponents have raised concerns that there is no sunset date or specific metrics for when the rule would automatically be repealed. As a result, Oregon OSHA says the final rule includes considerably more detail about the process and criteria that will be used to make the decision to repeal the rule.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University has announced that it will require COVID-19 vaccinations before the fall term. The university in Corvallis said Tuesday students and employees who study and work onsite at the university’s locations must be vaccinated. Interim President Becky Johnson said in a statement that as they advance plans to resume traditional on-site and in-person activities, high rates of vaccination among students, faculty and staff are needed to help improve the safety and well-being of the community. Elsewhere in Oregon, the University of Portland, Willamette University, and Lewis and Clark College have also announced vaccine requirements.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Members of the Oregon House narrowly have defeated a move to consider a bill that would give the Legislature oversight of the governor’s emergency powers, enacted most recently to address the coronavirus pandemic. The motion to pull the bill from the rules committee was defeated with 28 votes against doing so and 27 in favor, including several Democrats. One republican and one Democrat are the chief co-sponsors of the bill. The House Republican caucus noted in a statement after the vote that all Republican House members want to make the governor accountable to the Legislature.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon says it’s “disappointed” to learn about large parties during the Ducks spring game as the region weathers a spike in cases of COVID-19 and businesses endure new restrictions. Lane County, where the university is located, moved back to “extreme risk” on Friday. Capacity at a spring game for the Ducks football team at Autzen Stadium had been set at 15% but the new restrictions meant no spectators or tailgaters were allowed. Instead, students packed into parties at private homes. Photos of several large parties Saturday circulated on social media, showing mask-less students standing shoulder-to-shoulder.