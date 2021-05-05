Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a woman in her 70s while she was dying in a hospital was sentenced to more than five years in prison. Dwayne Brooks was convicted of 10 felony charges after a trial in February 2020. The charges included bank fraud, computer hacking and identity theft. Between 2016 and 2018, Brooks used debit and credit cards, checks and other financial information stolen from mail, cars and homes. One victim, a 78-year-old woman, died in the hospital while Brooks was looting her accounts. Another victim, an 84-year-old woman, is still trying to untangle the fraud.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington man was sentenced in federal court to almost five years in prison for illegally possessing firearms and trafficking meth. Daniel Ague Masters was prohibited from having firearms because of a felony conviction. But officials found two dozen guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his underground bunker and garage in Rainer. The firearms included a submachine gun and a rifle with a high-capacity magazine. Sources told officials that Masters traded meth for stolen firearms. Masters pleaded guilty in 2019 to the firearms charge and possession of meth with intent to distribute. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced him to 57 months in prison.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a new capital gains tax on high profit stocks, bonds and other assets. A legal challenge against the tax has already started, with one lawsuit filed last week and another expected. The measure imposes a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples, and is expected to bring in $415 million in 2023, the first year the state would see money from the tax, which would start in January 2022. Also Tuesday, Inslee signed a bill that expands a tax credit for low-income workers and families that would start paying out benefits for the first time in 2023.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that all of the state’s counties will remain in their current phase of the state’s economic reopening plan. He says the state will take a two-week pause to evaluate whether any counties needed to move to more restrictive COVID-19 requirements. The announcement came as several counties were expected to roll back to Phase 2 of the plan, which includes reduced capacity for indoor dining and gyms. But Inslee said that the most recent weekend data from the Department of Health shows coronavirus activity reaching a plateau in the state.