Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager homered, reliever Kendall Graveman extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2. Lewis followed Seager’s go-ahead sacrifice fly that made it 2-1 with a three-run homer in the eighth. Lewis, the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year, became the 54th player in major league history to reach 20 home runs by his 90th game. He hit the milestone in game No. 88, tying Alvin Davis for the fastest in Seattle history. The Mariners have won four of six and are 10-4 following a loss.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns will host Gotham FC in the Challenge Cup tournament final before a limited number of fans on Saturday, after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown lifted coronavirus restrictions in the state. The Thorns earned the right to host the title match for the National Women’s Soccer League preseason tournament, but an “extreme risk” designation in Multnomah County meant that essentially no fans could attend the match.

ATLANTA (AP) — Carmelo Anthony looked like he was done just a couple of seasons ago. Now, he’s part of a truly exclusive club in the NBA. Welcome to the Top 10, Melo. Anthony scored 14 points in Portland’s 123-114 loss to Atlanta to move past Elvin Hayes for 10th place on the career scoring list with 27,318. Anthony reached the milestone early in the second quarter Monday night when hitting a 3-pointer while getting fouled and completing a 4-point play. Unlike some other milestones, Anthony calls this a truly special moment that he doesn’t plan to take for granted.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State athletic director Pat Chun has received a contract extension through 2026 that will eventually increase his base salary to $700,000 with annual increases beginning next year. University President Kirk Schulz announced the deal for Chun, which comes after Chun’s name had surfaced as a candidate for a handful of other Power Five conference jobs around the country. Chun’s previous base salary was $650,000. Prior to the pandemic, Chun had revitalized Washington State’s fundraising efforts.