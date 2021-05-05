Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Idaho House tries again to limit governor’s emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three pieces of legislation intended to curb the authority of an Idaho governor during declared emergencies have passed the House and a Senate committee. Lawmakers on Tuesday approved the measures that are watered-down versions of previous legislation Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed. The bills are intended to limit an Idaho governor’s ability to alter laws, prevent gatherings and limit people from going to work during emergencies. Lawmakers are angry at actions Little took last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic that included a temporary stay-at-home order as COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm hospitals. The latest bills, unlike earlier versions, do not insert the Legislature into the decision-making process during declared emergencies.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE-RELIEF MONEY

Idaho lawmakers want say in spending future US relief money

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House concerned they could be left out again in spending what could be a billion dollars in federal coronavirus rescue money have approved legislation to prevent that from happening. The House voted 56-9 Tuesday to send to the Senate a measure preventing Republican Gov. Brad Little from spending federal rescue money without lawmakers’ involvement. That’s what he did last year when the Legislature wasn’t in session. Lawmakers say they should have helped decide how to spend the $1.25 billion Idaho received in rescue money. The legislation changes Idaho law so that federal money not already accounted for can’t be spent without lawmakers signing off.

AP-US-XGR-CRITICAL-RACE-THEORY-DEBATE

GOP lawmaker: Three-Fifths Compromise was to end slavery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Republican has falsely declared that an 18th century policy designating a slave as three-fifths of a person was adopted for what he called “the purpose of ending slavery. ” Tennessee state Rep. Justin Lafferty made the remark Tuesday during a House debate on whether educators should be restricted while teaching about systematic racism in America. Several Black lawmakers expressed concerns about the bill’s impact on how certain subjects would be taught in schools, specifically highlighting the Three-Fifths Compromise. The policy was made in 1787 during the nation’s Constitutional Convention. It classified a slave as three-fifths of a person when apportioning taxes and states’ representation in Congress.

FATAL CAR CRASH PILEUP

Police say 3 dead, several injured in 7-car crash in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities say three people have died and several were injured in a seven-car crash on a highway over the weekend. Idaho State Police said a semi-truck, two passenger cars, three pickup trucks and an SUV crashed on Saturday around 4 p.m. near the city of Mountain Home. It is unclear what caused the pileup but police believe severe weather was a potential factor. Kuna Mayor Joe Stear said 34-year-old Lisa Holland was the city’s director of economic development and died in the crash. Police say 38-year-old Laurie Bloomquist and a child also died. The crash’s cause is under investigation.

WOLF KILLING-IDAHO

Group asks US to cut funding to Idaho over wolf-killing bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A conservation group is asking the U.S. government to cut off millions of dollars to Idaho that’s used to improve wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation opportunities because of legislation that could lead to 90% of the state’s wolves being killed. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a letter Monday to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. The group says states may be deemed ineligible to receive federal wildlife restoration money if states approve legislation contrary to that goal. The measure backed by the agriculture industry allows the state to hire private contractors to kill wolves and opens up ways the predators can be hunted.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon extends COVID workplace mask rule indefinitely

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted a rule that indefinitely extends coronavirus mask and social distancing requirements for all businesses in the state. State officials say the rule will be in place until it is “no longer necessary to address the effects of the pandemic in the workplace.” The rule has prompted a flood of angry responses, with everyone from parents to teachers to business owners and employees crying government overreach. Opponents have raised concerns that there is no sunset date or specific metrics for when the rule would automatically be repealed. As a result, Oregon OSHA says the final rule includes considerably more detail about the process and criteria that will be used to make the decision to repeal the rule.