Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Oregon extends COVID workplace mask rule indefinitely

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted a rule that indefinitely extends coronavirus mask and social distancing requirements for all businesses in the state. State officials say the rule will be in place until it is “no longer necessary to address the effects of the pandemic in the workplace.” The rule has prompted a flood of angry responses, with everyone from parents to teachers to business owners and employees crying government overreach. Opponents have raised concerns that there is no sunset date or specific metrics for when the rule would automatically be repealed. As a result, Oregon OSHA says the final rule includes considerably more detail about the process and criteria that will be used to make the decision to repeal the rule.

Oregon State University to require COVID-19 vaccines

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University has announced that it will require COVID-19 vaccinations before the fall term. The university in Corvallis said Tuesday students and employees who study and work onsite at the university’s locations must be vaccinated. Interim President Becky Johnson said in a statement that as they advance plans to resume traditional on-site and in-person activities, high rates of vaccination among students, faculty and staff are needed to help improve the safety and well-being of the community. Elsewhere in Oregon, the University of Portland, Willamette University, and Lewis and Clark College have also announced vaccine requirements.

Bid to have House vote on governor’s emergency powers fails

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Members of the Oregon House narrowly have defeated a move to consider a bill that would give the Legislature oversight of the governor’s emergency powers, enacted most recently to address the coronavirus pandemic. The motion to pull the bill from the rules committee was defeated with 28 votes against doing so and 27 in favor, including several Democrats. One republican and one Democrat are the chief co-sponsors of the bill. The House Republican caucus noted in a statement after the vote that all Republican House members want to make the governor accountable to the Legislature.

UO “disappointed” after large party amid rising COVID cases

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon says it’s “disappointed” to learn about large parties during the Ducks spring game as the region weathers a spike in cases of COVID-19 and businesses endure new restrictions. Lane County, where the university is located, moved back to “extreme risk” on Friday. Capacity at a spring game for the Ducks football team at Autzen Stadium had been set at 15% but the new restrictions meant no spectators or tailgaters were allowed. Instead, students packed into parties at private homes. Photos of several large parties Saturday circulated on social media, showing mask-less students standing shoulder-to-shoulder.

Inslee: No new COVID-19 restrictions in Washington for now

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that all of the state’s counties will remain in their current phase of the state’s economic reopening plan. He says the state will take a two-week pause to evaluate whether any counties needed to move to more restrictive COVID-19 requirements. The announcement came as several counties were expected to roll back to Phase 2 of the plan, which includes reduced capacity for indoor dining and gyms. But Inslee said that the most recent weekend data from the Department of Health shows coronavirus activity reaching a plateau in the state.

As pandemic ebbs, an old fear is new again: mass shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — After a year of pandemic lockdowns, mass shootings are back — but the guns never went away. As the U.S. inches toward a post-pandemic future, guns are arguably more present in the American psyche and more deeply embedded in discourse than ever before. The past year’s anxiety and loss fueled a rise in gun ownership across political and socioeconomic lines. Dozens of big and midsized cities documented steep increases in gun-related homicides as COVID-19 took its toll. For years, the debate about guns — and the violence they can cause — will hold echoes of our shared pandemic trauma.

America’s new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago

America’s normal temperature is now a degree hotter than just 20 years ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Tuesday released climate figures showing the nation’s new normal temperature keeps getting hotter. They also show normal is wetter in the eastern and central U.S. while drier in the West. Meteorologists every decade update normal climate numbers for the United States based on 30 years of data. The figures show climate change at work. The U.S. normal annual temperature is now 53.3 degrees Fahrenheit based on data from 1991 to 2020. Normal was 52.3 degrees just 20 years earlier.

Man pleads guilty to cashing aunt’s Social Security checks

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A Klamath Falls man has pleaded guilty to theft of government funds after collecting more than $458,000 of his aunt’s Social Security checks for years after she died. A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says investigators began monitoring George Doumar in 2020 after the Social Security Administration identified a 114-year-old woman who was still receiving benefits. Prosecutors say the last update to her record was a 1989 address change to Klamath Falls. Investigators obtained her death certificate saying she died in 1971 in Brooklyn, New York. They also found that Doumar collected Social Security to the same Klamath Falls address. When investigators asked, prosecutors say Doumar said he had been collecting her Social Security.