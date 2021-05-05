Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDENTITY THEFT-SENTENCING

Seattle man sentenced to 5 years in prison for fraud, theft

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a woman in her 70s while she was dying in a hospital was sentenced to more than five years in prison. Dwayne Brooks was convicted of 10 felony charges after a trial in February 2020. The charges included bank fraud, computer hacking and identity theft. Between 2016 and 2018, Brooks used debit and credit cards, checks and other financial information stolen from mail, cars and homes. One victim, a 78-year-old woman, died in the hospital while Brooks was looting her accounts. Another victim, an 84-year-old woman, is still trying to untangle the fraud.

DRUG TRAFFICKING-SENTENCE

Felon sentenced for possessing dozens of firearms, meth

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington man was sentenced in federal court to almost five years in prison for illegally possessing firearms and trafficking meth. Daniel Ague Masters was prohibited from having firearms because of a felony conviction. But officials found two dozen guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his underground bunker and garage in Rainer. The firearms included a submachine gun and a rifle with a high-capacity magazine. Sources told officials that Masters traded meth for stolen firearms. Masters pleaded guilty in 2019 to the firearms charge and possession of meth with intent to distribute. A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced him to 57 months in prison.

WASHINGTON-CAPITAL GAINS

Amid legal challenge, capital gains tax signed into law

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a new capital gains tax on high profit stocks, bonds and other assets. A legal challenge against the tax has already started, with one lawsuit filed last week and another expected. The measure imposes a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples, and is expected to bring in $415 million in 2023, the first year the state would see money from the tax, which would start in January 2022. Also Tuesday, Inslee signed a bill that expands a tax credit for low-income workers and families that would start paying out benefits for the first time in 2023.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee: No new COVID-19 restrictions in Washington for now

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced that all of the state’s counties will remain in their current phase of the state’s economic reopening plan. He says the state will take a two-week pause to evaluate whether any counties needed to move to more restrictive COVID-19 requirements. The announcement came as several counties were expected to roll back to Phase 2 of the plan, which includes reduced capacity for indoor dining and gyms. But Inslee said that the most recent weekend data from the Department of Health shows coronavirus activity reaching a plateau in the state.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon extends COVID workplace mask rule indefinitely

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted a rule that indefinitely extends coronavirus mask and social distancing requirements for all businesses in the state. State officials say the rule will be in place until it is “no longer necessary to address the effects of the pandemic in the workplace.” The rule has prompted a flood of angry responses, with everyone from parents to teachers to business owners and employees crying government overreach. Opponents have raised concerns that there is no sunset date or specific metrics for when the rule would automatically be repealed. As a result, Oregon OSHA says the final rule includes considerably more detail about the process and criteria that will be used to make the decision to repeal the rule.

AP-US-GATES-DIVORCE-FOUNDATION

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce could shake up philanthropy

As much as billionaire couple Bill and Melinda Gates want to keep their pending divorce private, the split is already sending shockwaves through the worlds of philanthropy and public health. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has an endowment of nearly $50 billion and donates about $5 billion annually to causes around the world. In a statement following the Gates’ divorce announcement on Twitter, the foundation said they would remain co-chairs and trustees and that no changes in the organization were planned. Experts note any changes that might happen because of the split would be incremental, but some worry the divorce might affect the foundation’s future plans.

AP-CLIMATE-NEW-NORMALS

America’s new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago

America’s normal temperature is now a degree hotter than just 20 years ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Tuesday released climate figures showing the nation’s new normal temperature keeps getting hotter. They also show normal is wetter in the eastern and central U.S. while drier in the West. Meteorologists every decade update normal climate numbers for the United States based on 30 years of data. The figures show climate change at work. The U.S. normal annual temperature is now 53.3 degrees Fahrenheit based on data from 1991 to 2020. Normal was 52.3 degrees just 20 years earlier.

CHIROPRACTOR-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Snohomish chiropractor accused of sexual misconduct

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say six former patients have accused a Snohomish chiropractor of sexual misconduct at his clinic. The Daily Herald reports police arrested Dr. Ken Parker last week for investigation of indecent liberties by a health care professional. He remained in jail Tuesday with bail set at $250,000. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. Parker has held a chiropractor’s license since 2001. The state Department of Health suspended his license in 2019, when three women reported Parker had “inappropriately” touched their breasts during clinic visits. Parker signed an order in January admitting to allegations of unprofessional conduct and agreeing to stop practicing for at least nine months.

HOSPITAL TRANSPARENCY BILL

Washington state law to boost hospital transparency

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — State hospitals in Washington state must now report additional financial and patient demographic information to the state under a new law intended to increase transparency. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law on Monday that requires state hospitals to provide information, including reports about charity care and emergency aid, to the state Department of Health. The law will be implemented in stages over the next two years. Patient advocates and other supporters of the bill have said the legislation will give residents more information about hospital spending and how funding influences decision-making. Most Republican lawmakers voted against the bill.

WASHINGTON CAPITOL-SECURITY

Security fencing removed from Washington Capitol campus

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The security fencing around buildings on Washington state’s Capitol campus has been removed, four months after the barriers went up during national unrest tied to the presidential election. The Olympian reports enhanced security measures have been in place since January. A crowd of supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the gates to the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia on Jan. 6, the same day a pro-Trump mob stormed the nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C. Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Jan. 8 he had activated the Washington State National Guard to be in Olympia with State Patrol and local law enforcement ahead of the first day of the state’s 2021 legislative session Jan. 11.