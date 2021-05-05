AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, May. 05.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, May. 05 11:00 AM House Armed Services Committee hybrid ‘Member Day’ hearing – Hybrid ‘Member Day’ hearing, with testimony from Republican Reps. Jodey Arrington and Garret Graves; and Democratic Reps. Julia Brownley, Ed Case, Bill Foster, Sheila Jackson Lee, Derek Kilmer, Michael San Nicolas, Mary Gay Scanlon, Kurt Schrader, Brad Sherman, and Peter Welch * Held via WebEx and in Rm 2118, Rayburn House Office Building

Weblinks: http://armedservices.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HASCDemocrats

Contacts: House Armed Services Committee, 1 202 225 4151

——————–

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 FLIR Systems Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Lasse Glassen, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investors@flir.com, 1 424 238 6249