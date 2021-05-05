Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON GUN SAFETY

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would mandate safe storage of guns and ban them from the state Capitol. Republican lawmakers strenuously objected, saying they and others will be deprived of the ability to defend themselves. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 830 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND POLICE BODY CAMERAS

PORTLAND, Ore. — A video that shows a portion of a recent deadly police shooting in Portland, Oregon, has circulated on social media and evening news broadcasts. But the image was captured by a bystander, not officers. Portland is one of the few major U.S. cities where police are not required to use body cameras. By Sara Cline. SENT: 1080 words. With AP photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-RELEASE DENIED

PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge has declined to release one of two Oregon brothers accused in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, after finding his parents unsuitable to supervise him pending trial. UPCOMING: 380 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINES OSU, PSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University and Portland State University have announced they will require COVID-19 vaccinations before the fall term. SENT: 260 words.

IN BRIEF

FATAL SHOOTING APARTMENT: Police: 1 dead in Portland apartment shooting

UMATILLA LANGUAGE ONLINE DIRECTORY: Umatilla tribes release online dictionary of fading language.

VIRUS OUTBREAK BUSINESSES SUE: Businesses challenge COVID restrictions in suit against Gov.

BURNING BODIES CAR ARREST: Man wanted for deaths of 2 in burning car arrested.

