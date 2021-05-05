PetIQ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) _ PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 39 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $254.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $211.1 million.

PetIQ shares have climbed nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $41.38, a climb of 42% in the last 12 months.

