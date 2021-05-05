WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily Game

6-4-4

(six, four, four)

Hit 5

02-10-20-30-40

(two, ten, twenty, thirty, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $390,000

Keno

01-03-12-20-22-28-36-37-42-43-45-52-61-62-69-71-77-78-79-80

(one, three, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-two, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)

Lotto

09-23-27-31-32-47

(nine, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Match 4

03-08-16-19

(three, eight, sixteen, nineteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $370 million

Powerball

16-23-28-40-63, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty, sixty-three; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $142 million