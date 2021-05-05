AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, May. 05.

——————–

Wednesday, May. 05 11:00 AM House Armed Services Committee hybrid ‘Member Day’ hearing – Hybrid ‘Member Day’ hearing, with testimony from Republican Reps. Jodey Arrington and Garret Graves; and Democratic Reps. Julia Brownley, Ed Case, Bill Foster, Sheila Jackson Lee, Derek Kilmer, Michael San Nicolas, Mary Gay Scanlon, Kurt Schrader, Brad Sherman, and Peter Welch * Held via WebEx and in Rm 2118, Rayburn House Office Building

Weblinks: http://armedservices.house.gov, https://twitter.com/HASCDemocrats

Contacts: House Armed Services Committee, 1 202 225 4151

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 05 12:00 PM Seattle Mayor Durkan’s public schedule – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan joins virtual panel on ‘Digital First Response: How to make technology work for the public during the next crisis’ with former U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer Ryan Panchadsaram and COVID Tracking Project co-founder Alexis Madrigal (12:00 PM PDT) and a virtual panel hosted by Columbia University on the ‘American Voter Project’ with former Attorney General Eric Holder (3:00 PM PDT)

Weblinks: https://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kelsey Nyland, City of Seattle, Kelsey.Nyland@seattle.gov

https://events.columbia.edu/cal/main/showMain.rdo;jsessionid=ACBIETP4xr1AmE_VpO8lRiw8fQ0_oXHb71mzoXik.calprdapp06 * https://www.eventbrite.com/e/digital-first-response-how-to-make-technology-work-during-the-next-crisis-tickets-151089722427

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 05 12:30 PM King County Executive Constantine announces executive order on promoting equity in contracting – King County Executive Dow Constantine holds press conference to announce an executive order ‘demonstrating the county’s commitment to pro-equity contracting and formalize the actions that King County will take to increase the participation of minority- and women-owned small businesses (MWBEs) in county contracts’

Location: Tabor 100, 7100 Fort Dent Way Suite 100, Tukwila, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Cameron Satterfield, King County Government, cameron.satterfield@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 9758

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 05 12:45 PM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen visits Bellingham International Airport with Port of Bellingham staff, 4255 Mitchell Way (12:45 PM PDT), visits Squalicum Pier with City of Bellingham staff, 640 Marine Dr (2:00 PM PDT), and meets with Western Washington University President Sabah Randhawa, 516 High St (3:00 PM PDT)

Location: Bellingham, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks and social distancing are required. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.

——————–

Wednesday, May. 05 1:00 PM Democratic Sen. Patty Murray discusses digital equity in Yakima, WA, and Spokane, WA, via virtual roundtable

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, May. 05 April Sales

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 06 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses disability home care availability (virtual) – Democratic Sen. Patty Murray holds a Washington state roundtable with members of the disability community and their families to discuss the challenges of accessing home care and proposed investment in home and community based services included in the American Jobs Plan

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

RSVP to the event for information on how to join the call by emailing amir_avin@murray.senate.gov. * Note: Accessibility features will include live CART transcription along with ASL interpretation.

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 – Sunday, May. 09 American College of Mohs Surgery (aka Mohs College) Annual Meeting, held virtually

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.mohscollege.org/, https://twitter.com/mohscollege, #ACMS2021

Contacts: Vanessa Goodman, Mohs College, vgoodman@mohscollege.org

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 2:00 PM Avalara Inc: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 4:30 PM Expedia Group Inc: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 Expedia Group Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 Avalara Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425