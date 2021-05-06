Great Ajax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) _ Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tigard, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 30 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.6 million.

Great Ajax shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.30, a climb of 53% in the last 12 months.

