Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A video that shows a portion of a recent deadly police shooting in Portland, Oregon, has circulated on social media and evening news broadcasts. But the image was captured by a bystander, not officers. Portland is one of the few major U.S. cities where police are not required to use body cameras. For years, city leaders and police have advocated for the devices’ use, saying they promote accountability and transparency. But officials say the department lacks the funds after city leaders decided last year to cut millions from the bureau’s budget amid calls for reform.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has passed a bill that would mandate safe storage of guns and ban them from the state Capitol. Republican lawmakers strenuously objected, saying they and others will be deprived of the ability to defend themselves. The bill is named after two people who were slain in a shooting at a Portland-area shopping mall in 2012, passed the House last week and goes to Gov. Kate Brown for signing. It aims to prevent accidental shootings by children, suicides and mass shootings. Opponents said a delay in accessing a firearm for self-defense could cost lives.

SEATTLE (AP) — A concrete wall put up around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct during last summer’s protests against police brutality on Capitol Hill has been removed and replaced by a tall security fence. The Seattle Times reports city transportation workers this week started removing the large concrete blocks. The wall wrapped around the building, blocking sidewalks and bike lanes for more than eight months. Police have said the barrier was constructed to fortify the building from damage incurred during protests following George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis. In a Wednesday statement, Seattle police said the city decided to take down the wall “after hearing from residents, business owners and community leaders in Capitol Hill.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has declined to release one of two Oregon brothers accused in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after finding his parents unsuitable to supervise him until trial. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Matthew Klein’s lawyer had asked that his 24-year-old client be allowed to stay with parents he described as deeply religious Christian missionaries and responsible people. But a judge denied the request Tuesday, and both brothers remain behind bars in Portland. It came after prosecutors submitted examples of text messages that showed his parents warning his younger brother that “braggers get caught.” Matthew Klein and Jonathanpeter Klein both have pleaded not guilty.