Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury in Yakima has found a 21-year-old man guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of a 55-year-old handyman in 2018. Jurors acquitted Anthony Gregory Mallory of second-degree murder, but found him guilty of the lesser charge, manslaughter. It was the second trial for Mallory, after his first trial ended in a mistrial due to juror misconduct after a juror visited the crime scene and discussed the visit with other jurors during deliberations. That’s a violation of court orders. Mallory’s attorney said he was disappointed that the jury convicted him, but was grateful it was not on the murder charge.

SEATTLE (AP) — The scenic Highway 20 over the North Cascade Mountains has reopened to traffic. The Seattle Times reports Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Mike Allende said vehicles started showing up around 7 a.m. Wednesday. By opening time six hours later, 77 cars were in line. The transportation agency tweeted Tuesday morning that crews were finishing final repairs on the 37 miles of road from the Skagit Valley to the Methow Valley. The North Cascades Highway closes annually in late fall or winter because of snow for the safety of drivers and maintenance crews. Last year it closed on Nov. 16.

SEATTLE (AP) — A concrete wall put up around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct during last summer’s protests against police brutality on Capitol Hill has been removed and replaced by a tall security fence. The Seattle Times reports city transportation workers this week started removing the large concrete blocks. The wall wrapped around the building, blocking sidewalks and bike lanes for more than eight months. Police have said the barrier was constructed to fortify the building from damage incurred during protests following George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis. In a Wednesday statement, Seattle police said the city decided to take down the wall “after hearing from residents, business owners and community leaders in Capitol Hill.”

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials say they are seeing signs of hope in the COVID-19 case and hospitalization data and also now expect more consistent vaccine allocations from the federal government. On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee said all of the state’s counties won’t face more restrictions because new COVID cases are levelling off after a recent spike. More than 50% of eligible Washington residents have received at least a first dose of the vaccine, and about 39% of eligible residents — about 2.4 million people — are fully vaccinated. The state will receive nearly 400,000 doses of vaccine next week.The allocation forecast shows the state receiving about the same amount every week through the end of the month, which helps with planning.