Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles already had the feel-good story of the season with the return of Trey Mancini from colon cancer surgery. For more than a month, the youngsters at the core of their rebuild have played well enough to hang around the .500 mark in the AL East. And if they needed additional proof they have an ace on their pitching staff, John Means provided it by throwing the first individual no-hitter by an Orioles pitcher in more than 50 years. Means beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0, tossing first no-hitter by an individual Orioles pitcher since Jim Palmer in 1969.

SEATTLE (AP) — John Means threw the major leagues’ third no-hitter this season and came within a wild pitch on a third strike of a perfect game, pitching the Baltimore Orioles over the Seattle Mariners 6-0. Means struck out 12 and walked none. Seattle’s runner was Sam Haggerty after he struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 count with one out in the third inning that bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino. Haggerty was thrown out attempting to steal second. Means threw 79 strikes among 113 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 26 of 27 batters.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Damian Lillard had 32 points and nine assists and Enes Kanter had 18 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to their highest point total of the season and a 141-105 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lillard scored 16 in the first quarter and 14 in the third as Portland moved within one-half game of the Mavericks and Lakers for fifth place in the Western Conference. Kevin Love had 18 points for the Cavaliers, who lost their eighth straight, extending the longest active skid in the NBA. Anderson Varejao had one point and six rebounds in his first game with Cleveland since Feb. 10, 2016.

UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will venture into new territory this weekend to test his speed. Metcalf has accepted an invitation to run the 100 meters at the USA Track and Field Golden Games in Walnut, California. The competition will include Olympic-caliber sprinters. Metcalf’s decision to run has captured the attention of the track world, where athletes for years have been challenged by anyone in any sport who just happens to be fast. This may be their chance to show once and for all that track speed is far different from football speed.