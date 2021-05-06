Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO SHOOTING

Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; student captured

RIGBY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school has injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody. The Jefferson County sheriff says the victims’ injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. Police were called to the school around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, and multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene. Students have been evacuated to a nearby high school in the small city of Rigby, which is about 95 miles southwest of Yellowstone National Park. The attack appears to be Idaho’s second school shooting.

AP-US-SNAKE-RIVER-DAMS

Feud breaks out among GOP lawmakers over Snake River dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some Republican members of Congress from the Northwest are accusing an Idaho lawmaker of conducting secret negotiations with the Democratic governor of Oregon over a controversial proposal to breach four dams on the Snake River to save endangered salmon runs. But Idaho’s Republican Rep. Mike Simpson says he has for several years been telling “everyone who would listen” about his proposal for a comprehensive solution to save salmon. On Wednesday, Washington Republican Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and Oregon Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz issued a strongly worded press statement upon learning of a Freedom of Information Act release detailing coordination between the offices of Simpson and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown regarding the proposal to breach the four dams.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Bill trimming emergency powers heads to governor’s desk

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that curbs Republican Gov. Brad Little’s authority during declared emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic is headed to the governor’s desk. The Senate on Wednesday voted 28-7 and the House voted 48-8 to pass the reworked version of legislation that Little vetoed. Senate leaders said Little worked with them on the latest measure, and they anticipate his approval. It replaces an entire section of Idaho law having to do with emergency declarations. Lawmakers are angry they didn’t play a greater role last year when the coronavirus pandemic reached Idaho.

MARIJUANA ADVERTISING BAN

Legislation would prohibit marijuana advertising in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Senate has approved legislation to prohibit commercial advertising of marijuana in Idaho that could potentially be used to stymie ballot initiatives to legalize the drug. The Senate voted 21-14 Wednesday to send the bill to the House. Lawmakers noted advertising in western Idaho for marijuana across the border in Oregon, where it’s legal. Republican Sen. Scott Grow, after a Senate panel approved the bill earlier in the day, says he isn’t sure if the measure would prevent ballot initiatives seeking to legalize marijuana in the state. Some senators also had concerns that magazines containing advertisements for CBD oil might become illegal.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE-HOUSE BILLS

Senate OKs legislation to limit governor’s emergency powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three pieces of legislation intended to curb the authority of an Idaho governor during declared emergencies have passed the Senate and are headed to the governor. Senators with 27-8 votes on Wednesday approved all three bills that combined are watered-down versions of a previous bill Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed. The Senate was unable to overcome that veto. The three bills are intended to limit an Idaho governor’s ability to alter laws, prevent gatherings and limit people from going to work during emergencies. Lawmakers are angry at actions Little took at the start of the coronavirus pandemic that included a temporary stay-at-home order as COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm hospitals.

PROPERTY TAX

Idaho property tax relief bill heads to governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho property tax relief bill described as not enough by opponents and as at least something by backers has passed the Senate and is headed to the governor. The Senate voted 19-16 on Wednesday to approve the measure that would raise the homeowner’s exemption from $100,000 to $125,000. It would also raise from $1,320 to $1,500 a property tax reduction for qualifying low-income seniors. But it also limits local and county government budget growth that some say is needed to add services for fast-growing areas. Lawmakers in those fast-growing areas that have also seen sharp rises in property values tended to oppose the measure.