Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Shooting highlights lack of body cams among Portland police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A video that shows a portion of a recent deadly police shooting in Portland, Oregon, has circulated on social media and evening news broadcasts. But the image was captured by a bystander, not officers. Portland is one of the few major U.S. cities where police are not required to use body cameras. For years, city leaders and police have advocated for the devices’ use, saying they promote accountability and transparency. But officials say the department lacks the funds after city leaders decided last year to cut millions from the bureau’s budget amid calls for reform.

Oregon moves toward safe storage of guns; ban from Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has passed a bill that would mandate safe storage of guns and ban them from the state Capitol. Republican lawmakers strenuously objected, saying they and others will be deprived of the ability to defend themselves. The bill is named after two people who were slain in a shooting at a Portland-area shopping mall in 2012, passed the House last week and goes to Gov. Kate Brown for signing. It aims to prevent accidental shootings by children, suicides and mass shootings. Opponents said a delay in accessing a firearm for self-defense could cost lives.

Concrete wall around Seattle police precinct comes down

SEATTLE (AP) — A concrete wall put up around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct during last summer’s protests against police brutality on Capitol Hill has been removed and replaced by a tall security fence. The Seattle Times reports city transportation workers this week started removing the large concrete blocks. The wall wrapped around the building, blocking sidewalks and bike lanes for more than eight months. Police have said the barrier was constructed to fortify the building from damage incurred during protests following George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis. In a Wednesday statement, Seattle police said the city decided to take down the wall “after hearing from residents, business owners and community leaders in Capitol Hill.”

Judge declines to release man charged in US Capitol attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has declined to release one of two Oregon brothers accused in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after finding his parents unsuitable to supervise him until trial. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Matthew Klein’s lawyer had asked that his 24-year-old client be allowed to stay with parents he described as deeply religious Christian missionaries and responsible people. But a judge denied the request Tuesday, and both brothers remain behind bars in Portland. It came after prosecutors submitted examples of text messages that showed his parents warning his younger brother that “braggers get caught.” Matthew Klein and Jonathanpeter Klein both have pleaded not guilty.

Umatilla tribes release online dictionary of fading language

MISSION, Ore. (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have released an online dictionary of their language to preserve it and help new learners pick up the dying tongue. The project is a collaboration between the tribe’s language program and Amazon Web Services, an Amazon subsidiary that provides cloud-based platforms on a pay-as-you-go basis. The prevalence of the Umatilla language has diminished over the years as many of its fluent speakers have died. The tribe established a language program in 1996 to preserve Umatilla by recording elders and teaching the language to tribal youth and adults.

Oregon State, Portland State to require COVID-19 vaccines

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University has announced that it will require COVID-19 vaccinations before the fall term. The university in Corvallis said Tuesday students and employees who study and work onsite at the university’s locations must be vaccinated. Portland State University said Wednesday it will require all students, faculty and staff at its downtown Portland campus to be vaccinated before the fall term. Elsewhere in Oregon, the University of Portland, Willamette University, and Lewis and Clark College have also announced vaccine requirements. Dozens of other colleges nationwide have announced COVID-19 vaccine policies.

Businesses challenge COVID restrictions in suit against Gov.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A group of businesses has filed a lawsuit against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown over her recent extension of Oregon’s state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Brown last week extended it by 60 days, giving her the authority to issue restrictions on business operations. Brown said Tuesday that all counties would be moved out of extreme risk, ending the ban on indoor dining by Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear how Brown’s announcement would affect the lawsuit. The group suing includes the political action committees Oregon Moms Union and Heart of Main Street, and a restaurant owner. Brown’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Man wanted for deaths of 2 in burning car arrested

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Cave Junction man wanted in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned car was arrested Monday. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports Oregon State Police say Michael Moehring was arrested in Linn County without incident at an Interstate 5 rest area by personnel from multiple agencies He is facing two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse, arson and other charges. The charges stem from the March 24 discovery of the bodies of Daniel Hill and Paul Folk in a burning car in Selma. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office earlier arrested Harley Boitz. It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys to comment.