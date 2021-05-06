Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL STABBING-GUILTY

Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in stabbing death

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury in Yakima has found a 21-year-old man guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of a 55-year-old handyman in 2018. Jurors acquitted Anthony Gregory Mallory of second-degree murder, but found him guilty of the lesser charge, manslaughter. It was the second trial for Mallory, after his first trial ended in a mistrial due to juror misconduct after a juror visited the crime scene and discussed the visit with other jurors during deliberations. That’s a violation of court orders. Mallory’s attorney said he was disappointed that the jury convicted him, but was grateful it was not on the murder charge.

NORTH CASCADES HIGHWAY REOPENS

Highway 20 over North Cascades reopens

SEATTLE (AP) — The scenic Highway 20 over the North Cascade Mountains has reopened to traffic. The Seattle Times reports Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Mike Allende said vehicles started showing up around 7 a.m. Wednesday. By opening time six hours later, 77 cars were in line. The transportation agency tweeted Tuesday morning that crews were finishing final repairs on the 37 miles of road from the Skagit Valley to the Methow Valley. The North Cascades Highway closes annually in late fall or winter because of snow for the safety of drivers and maintenance crews. Last year it closed on Nov. 16.

POLICE PRECINCT WALL

Concrete wall around Seattle police precinct comes down

SEATTLE (AP) — A concrete wall put up around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct during last summer’s protests against police brutality on Capitol Hill has been removed and replaced by a tall security fence. The Seattle Times reports city transportation workers this week started removing the large concrete blocks. The wall wrapped around the building, blocking sidewalks and bike lanes for more than eight months. Police have said the barrier was constructed to fortify the building from damage incurred during protests following George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis. In a Wednesday statement, Seattle police said the city decided to take down the wall “after hearing from residents, business owners and community leaders in Capitol Hill.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington health officials see hopeful COVID signs

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health officials say they are seeing signs of hope in the COVID-19 case and hospitalization data and also now expect more consistent vaccine allocations from the federal government. On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee said all of the state’s counties won’t face more restrictions because new COVID cases are levelling off after a recent spike. More than 50% of eligible Washington residents have received at least a first dose of the vaccine, and about 39% of eligible residents — about 2.4 million people — are fully vaccinated. The state will receive nearly 400,000 doses of vaccine next week.The allocation forecast shows the state receiving about the same amount every week through the end of the month, which helps with planning.

OREGON-GUN SAFETY

Oregon moves toward safe storage of guns; ban from Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has passed a bill that would mandate safe storage of guns and ban them from the state Capitol. Republican lawmakers strenuously objected, saying they and others will be deprived of the ability to defend themselves. The bill is named after two people who were slain in a shooting at a Portland-area shopping mall in 2012, passed the House last week and goes to Gov. Kate Brown for signing. It aims to prevent accidental shootings by children, suicides and mass shootings. Opponents said a delay in accessing a firearm for self-defense could cost lives.

UMATILLA LANGUAGE-ONLINE DICTIONARY

Umatilla tribes release online dictionary of fading language

MISSION, Ore. (AP) — The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have released an online dictionary of their language to preserve it and help new learners pick up the dying tongue. The project is a collaboration between the tribe’s language program and Amazon Web Services, an Amazon subsidiary that provides cloud-based platforms on a pay-as-you-go basis. The prevalence of the Umatilla language has diminished over the years as many of its fluent speakers have died. The tribe established a language program in 1996 to preserve Umatilla by recording elders and teaching the language to tribal youth and adults.

FATAL BEATING-SUSPECT-CHARGED

Man dies 2 years after beating in Seattle; suspect charged

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who pleaded guilty in the 2019 beating of a 62-year-old homeless man in Seattle has been charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors said the man died two years later as a result of the attack. The Seattle Times reported that King County prosecutors said 42-year-old Ryan Johnston pleaded guilty to first-degree assault after attacking Jeffrey Christenson and was sentenced to more than seven years in prison. An autopsy determined that Christenson died two years later from delayed complications. Johnston now faces a second-degree murder charge. Court records do not show if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

PORTLAND POLICE-BODY CAMERAS

Shooting highlights lack of body cams among Portland police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A video that shows a portion of a recent deadly police shooting in Portland, Oregon, has circulated on social media and evening news broadcasts. But the image was captured by a bystander, not officers. Portland is one of the few major U.S. cities where police are not required to use body cameras. For years, city leaders and police have advocated for the devices’ use, saying they promote accountability and transparency. But officials say the department lacks the funds after city leaders decided last year to cut millions from the bureau’s budget amid calls for reform.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BAR SHUTDOWN

Inspectors shut Seattle bar for repeated COVID-19 violations

SEATTLE (AP) — Public Health – Seattle & King County has suspended the license of a restaurant in Seattle after it says management defied the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. The Seattle Times reports Flowers Restaurant in the U District violated social distancing guidelines, seating restrictions and the facial coverings order. Inspection records say the restaurant’s owner said at one point that he doesn’t care about the guidelines. In a letter this week, health inspectors noted that the bar/restaurant has a history of noncompliance with COVID-19 safety concerns. Owner Fadi Hamade called the allegations “a complete fabrication,” saying he would not make such reckless decisions to jeopardize a bar restaurant he has built up for the past 30 years.

IDENTITY THEFT-SENTENCING

Seattle man sentenced to 5 years in prison for fraud, theft

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle man who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a woman in her 70s while she was dying in a hospital was sentenced to more than five years in prison. Dwayne Brooks was convicted of 10 felony charges after a trial in February 2020. The charges included bank fraud, computer hacking and identity theft. Between 2016 and 2018, Brooks used debit and credit cards, checks and other financial information stolen from mail, cars and homes. One victim, a 78-year-old woman, died in the hospital while Brooks was looting her accounts. Another victim, an 84-year-old woman, is still trying to untangle the fraud.