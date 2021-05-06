AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, May. 06.

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 3:45 PM 2021 Oregon Education Support Professional of the Year announcement (virtual) – Oregon Department of Education holds a special surprise virtual announcement to honor Oregon’s first Education Support Professional (ESP) of the Year. Speakers include Oregon state Sen. Betsy Johnson, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill, and Jewell School District Superintendent Steve Phillips

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Jenni Knaus , Oregon Department of Education , jenni.knaus@state.or.us, 1 503 947 5860

Staff at the school and school district do not know about this surprise announcement. Please do not report on any details of the announcement prior to the press release at 4 p.m. on Thursday

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 4:00 PM Oregon climate justice activists rally to demand end to post-fire logging on public lands – Oregon climate justice organizations rally in Salem to demand an end to the reckless post-fire logging taking place on public lands across the state. Speakers include Firefighters United with Safety Ethics and Ecology’s Tim Ingalsbee, Cascadia Wildlands’ Rebecca White, Gates Mayor Ron Carmickle, Oregon state Sen. Jeff Golden, and Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility’s Catherine Thomasson

Location: Oregon State Capitol, 900 Court St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.cascwild.org/, https://twitter.com/cascwild

Contacts: Dylan Plummer, Cascadia Wildlands, dylan@cascwild.org

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, May. 06 FLIR Systems Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.flir.com/aboutFLIR/

Contacts: Lasse Glassen, FLIR Systems Investor Relations & Press, Investors@flir.com, 1 424 238 6249