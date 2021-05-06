Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some Republican members of Congress from the Northwest are accusing a GOP Idaho lawmaker of conducting secret negotiations with the Democratic governor of Oregon over a controversial proposal to breach four dams on the Snake River to save endangered salmon runs. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is receiving criticism from lawmakers in his own party over his shifting economic reopening plan, with a group of Pierce County Democrats threatening the possibility of a special legislative session following the governor’s recent implementation of a pause that left their county stuck in a phase with tighter COVID-19 restrictions. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 770 words.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon health officials say at least 74 people linked to a church in Salem have contracted COVID-19. SENT: 260 words.

