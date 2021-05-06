Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 59, Rainier 49

Bainbridge 74, Olympic 31

Bremerton 71, Kingston 42

Central Kitsap 59, Chimacum 44

La Center 60, Goldendale 59

Mossyrock 71, Three Rivers Christian School 32

Onalaska 46, Winlock 27

Port Angeles 83, Klahowya 31

Prairie 55, Battle Ground 49

Wahkiakum 68, Toledo 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Evergreen (Vancouver) vs. Kelso, ppd.

Foster vs. Renton, ccd.

Tyee vs. Evergreen (Seattle), ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Heritage 63, Mountain View 27

Ilwaco 43, Raymond 40

Kingston 61, Bremerton 29

La Center 50, Goldendale 33

Mossyrock 61, Three Rivers Christian School 11

Port Angeles 65, Klahowya 18

Willapa Valley 34, Pe Ell 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Highline vs. Lindbergh, ccd.

Kelso vs. Evergreen (Vancouver), ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

