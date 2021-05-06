Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 59, Rainier 49
Bainbridge 74, Olympic 31
Bremerton 71, Kingston 42
Central Kitsap 59, Chimacum 44
La Center 60, Goldendale 59
Mossyrock 71, Three Rivers Christian School 32
Onalaska 46, Winlock 27
Port Angeles 83, Klahowya 31
Prairie 55, Battle Ground 49
Wahkiakum 68, Toledo 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Evergreen (Vancouver) vs. Kelso, ppd.
Foster vs. Renton, ccd.
Tyee vs. Evergreen (Seattle), ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Heritage 63, Mountain View 27
Ilwaco 43, Raymond 40
Kingston 61, Bremerton 29
La Center 50, Goldendale 33
Mossyrock 61, Three Rivers Christian School 11
Port Angeles 65, Klahowya 18
Willapa Valley 34, Pe Ell 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Highline vs. Lindbergh, ccd.
Kelso vs. Evergreen (Vancouver), ppd.
