Washington Daybook

Thursday, May. 06 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses disability home care availability (virtual) – Democratic Sen. Patty Murray holds a Washington state roundtable with members of the disability community and their families to discuss the challenges of accessing home care and proposed investment in home and community based services included in the American Jobs Plan

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

RSVP to the event for information on how to join the call by emailing amir_avin@murray.senate.gov. * Note: Accessibility features will include live CART transcription along with ASL interpretation.

Thursday, May. 06 – Sunday, May. 09 American College of Mohs Surgery (aka Mohs College) Annual Meeting, held virtually

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.mohscollege.org/, https://twitter.com/mohscollege, #ACMS2021

Contacts: Vanessa Goodman, Mohs College, vgoodman@mohscollege.org

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, May. 06 2:00 PM Avalara Inc: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

Thursday, May. 06 4:30 PM Expedia Group Inc: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

