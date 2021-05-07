Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard 53, Lakeside (Seattle) 35
Bellevue 59, Newport-Bellevue 46
Camas 86, Heritage 60
Chief Sealth 66, Cleveland 57
Eastside Catholic 83, Franklin 55
Forks 60, Ilwaco 47
Garfield 71, Rainier Beach 67
Montesano 59, Tenino 32
Mount Si 75, Liberty 52
Nathan Hale 65, Lincoln 54
North Creek 61, Woodinville 59
North Kitsap 83, Sequim 48
Ocosta 50, North Beach 45
River Ridge 79, North Thurston 68
Roosevelt 55, Blanchet 46
Seattle Prep 69, Ingraham 42
Selah 64, Ellensburg 47
Skyview 70, Battle Ground 55
Toutle Lake 76, Stevenson 26
Union 74, Kelso 43
West Seattle 52, O’Dea 51
Willapa Valley 47, Pe Ell 33
Yelm 72, Capital 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
South Bend vs. Northwest Christian (Lacey), ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blanchet 48, Roosevelt 44
East Valley (Yakima) 59, Grandview 49
Garfield 70, Rainier Beach 9
Morton/White Pass 36, Kalama 27
Nathan Hale 40, Lincoln 20
Sammamish 47, Interlake 44
Selah 64, Ellensburg 47
Skyview 64, Battle Ground 47
Union 63, Kelso 30
Wahkiakum 71, Toledo 43
Woodinville 74, Inglemoor 50
Yelm 71, Capital 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eastside Catholic vs. Franklin, ccd.
Seattle Prep vs. Ingraham, ccd.
West Seattle vs. Holy Names, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments