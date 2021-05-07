Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:39 PM

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard 53, Lakeside (Seattle) 35

Bellevue 59, Newport-Bellevue 46

Camas 86, Heritage 60

Chief Sealth 66, Cleveland 57

Eastside Catholic 83, Franklin 55

Forks 60, Ilwaco 47

Garfield 71, Rainier Beach 67

Montesano 59, Tenino 32

Mount Si 75, Liberty 52

Nathan Hale 65, Lincoln 54

North Creek 61, Woodinville 59

North Kitsap 83, Sequim 48

Ocosta 50, North Beach 45

River Ridge 79, North Thurston 68

Roosevelt 55, Blanchet 46

Seattle Prep 69, Ingraham 42

Selah 64, Ellensburg 47

Skyview 70, Battle Ground 55

Toutle Lake 76, Stevenson 26

Union 74, Kelso 43

West Seattle 52, O’Dea 51

Willapa Valley 47, Pe Ell 33

Yelm 72, Capital 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

South Bend vs. Northwest Christian (Lacey), ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blanchet 48, Roosevelt 44

East Valley (Yakima) 59, Grandview 49

Garfield 70, Rainier Beach 9

Morton/White Pass 36, Kalama 27

Nathan Hale 40, Lincoln 20

Sammamish 47, Interlake 44

Selah 64, Ellensburg 47

Skyview 64, Battle Ground 47

Union 63, Kelso 30

Wahkiakum 71, Toledo 43

Woodinville 74, Inglemoor 50

Yelm 71, Capital 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eastside Catholic vs. Franklin, ccd.

Seattle Prep vs. Ingraham, ccd.

West Seattle vs. Holy Names, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

