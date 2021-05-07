Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho death row inmate Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. has been scheduled for execution by lethal injection on June 2. A judge Wednesday signed the death warrant for the terminally ill 65-year-old inmate. The planned execution was first reported by The Marshall Project. The criminal justice investigative news group says Pizzuto has been on hospice care with bladder tumors, diabetes and other medical issues for more than a year. Pizzuto is one of eight people on Idaho’s death row. He went there in 1986 after his murder conviction for the 1985 beating deaths of a woman and her nephew at a remote Idaho County cabin where they were prospecting.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher. Officials said at a news conference Thursday that the three victims are expected to survive their injuries. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack and fired multiple rounds inside and outside Rigby Middle School. A female teacher disarmed the girl and held her until law enforcement arrived and took her into custody. All three victims were shot in their extremities. Authorities say they’re investigating the motive for the attack and where the girl got the gun.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks have resumed large group tours with safety measures intended to limit the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and being tested within 72 hours before the trip or showing proof of vaccination. The Billings Gazette reported that the American Bus Association’s president called it a “reasonable” approach, citing increased demand and interest from people to visit. A Yellowstone spokesperson stressed that the bus industry offered the idea to test all riders or require vaccinations, not the park agency. Bus charter providers must now meet park standards for vaccinations or testing or be limited to 50% capacity or 10 people.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers are in a waiting game to see whether Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoes any of the more than 30 bills that remained unsigned when the House and Senate recessed late Wednesday. By the time lawmakers return next Wednesday, Little’s deadline to decide on most or all those bills will have passed. Little is expected to sign most of them. But four of the measures limit a governor’s authority during declared emergencies. They’re watered-down versions of bills Little previously vetoed. There’s also a bill that could lead to the killing of up to 90% of Idaho’s 1,500 wolves. Little hasn’t indicated his intentions on the bills.