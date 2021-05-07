Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman accused of setting the Portland police union building on fire now faces a federal arson charge. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Alma Yessenia Raven-Guido made her first appearance on the one-count indictment in U.S. District Court in Portland Thursday. Assistant Federal Public Defender Francesca Freccero entered a not guilty plea to the charge for Raven-Guido. FBI agents arrested her at her Beaverton home Wednesday. The arson charge alleges Raven-Guido maliciously damaged or attempted to damage the Portland Police Association office, described in the indictment as a building “used in interstate commerce and in activity affecting interstate commerce.” Prosecutors say the federal charge is based on an interpretation that unions affect interstate commerce.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say at least 74 people linked to a church in Salem have contracted COVID-19. The Statesman Journal reports the Oregon Health Authority started investigating the outbreak at the Peoples Church on April 6. The state did not release information about the outbreak until Wednesday. According to the church’s Facebook page, Lead Pastor Scott Erickson and his wife, Bonnie, both were hospitalized with COVID-19 last month. The church’s website and Facebook page indicate in-person services and events continue to be held there. Officials at Peoples Church declined to respond to questions from the newspaper or acknowledge the outbreak.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some Republican members of Congress from the Northwest are accusing an Idaho lawmaker of conducting secret negotiations with the Democratic governor of Oregon over a controversial proposal to breach four dams on the Snake River to save endangered salmon runs. But Idaho’s Republican Rep. Mike Simpson says he has for several years been telling “everyone who would listen” about his proposal for a comprehensive solution to save salmon. On Wednesday, Washington Republican Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and Oregon Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz issued a strongly worded press statement upon learning of a Freedom of Information Act release detailing coordination between the offices of Simpson and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown regarding the proposal to breach the four dams.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man faces arson and criminal mischief charges after a fire at a storage facility near the Salem Municipal Airport Monday resulted in more than $1 million in damages. The Statesman Journal reports firefighters responded to a report of a large fire around 6 p.m. at the Airport Self Storage. Authorities say the blaze burned for several hours and destroyed an estimated 25 storage units. No injuries were reported. The number of people who lost belongings in the fire was not immediately available. Salem police identified a suspect following witness interviews and processing the crime scene. The 22-year-old man was arrested when police found him Tuesday at Cascades Gateway Park near the storage facility.