Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GIG HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — A series of glitches have plagued the deployment of body cameras in the Gig Harbor, Washington, police department. The News Tribune reports the project has been in the works for almost a year, but technical problems have made it a rocky rollout. One of these occurred in March, when officers were discovering their car batteries were dead. It turns out that a Bluetooth receiver was drawing down the batteries by continuously looking to see if the camera was active. Police Chief Kelly Busey says 10 of the department’s 14 patrol cars are now equipped with the technology. Busey hopes the program will put them ahead of the curve in what he sees as a likely reform to be undertaken statewide.

SEATTLE (AP) — Meineke Car Care Centers paid $12.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by an Everett woman who alleged a safety inspection missed a malfunctioning tire that caused a crash. Lawyer Lawrence Kahn says the Meineke franchise told Janyce MacKenzie that her tires were checked when she visited the shop in 2016. MacKenzie was driving on I-90 in Montana when the tire suddenly tore apart and she lost control of the SUV. She was thrown from the vehicle, sustaining a traumatic brain injury and a leg injury that permanently confined her to a wheelchair. Attorneys for Meineke did not return phone calls requesting comment.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Washington state man is accused of defying federal regulations by organizing a large group hike at the Grand Canyon. A complaint filed this week in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff alleges Joseph Don Mount took more than 150 people to the canyon in October for a rim-to-rim hike. A special use permit is required for groups of 12-30 people in normal years. Larger groups aren’t allowed, even if they split up. The park has further restricted group sizes during the pandemic. Mount did not return a message from The Associated Press on Thursday. He’s scheduled for a court hearing later this month.

NEW YORK (AP) — Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have faced harassment and attacks in many settings during the pandemic. But those in health care are feeling the jarring anguish of being racially targeted because of the virus while toiling to keep people from dying of it. From New York to Seattle, some medical professionals of Asian and Pacific Island descent say they have been slurred with racial remarks and references to the virus, and sometimes physically attacked, over the last year. Some 100 white-coat-clad medical workers rallied in March to denounce anti-Asian hate crimes.