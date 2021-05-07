Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — The star Milwaukee Braves catcher and former manager Del Crandall has died. Son Bill Crandall says he had Parkinson’s disease and died Wednesday in Mission Viejo, California. Crandall was one of the best defensive catchers of the 1950s and early 1960s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners. Crandall was a member of the Braves’ 1957 World Series championship team as well as the 1958 squad that lost the World Series. He was a four-time Gold Glove winner who appeared in 11 All-Star Games over eight seasons. Del Crandall was 91 years old.

MIAMI (AP) — Safety Bobby McCain has been released by the Miami Dolphins, who agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Jason McCourty. The Dolphins also signed tight end Jibri Blount, who played basketball at North Carolina Central. McCourty has 137 career starts, including 11 last season for the New England Patriots. He will be reunited with Dolphins coach Brian Flores, a former Patriots assistant. McCourty also played for Tennessee and Cleveland. McCain has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Dolphins. He became expendable when they took safety Jevon Holland of Oregon in the second round of the draft.