Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO EXECUTION SET-PIZZUTO

Idaho sets June execution date for Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho death row inmate Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. has been scheduled for execution by lethal injection on June 2. A judge Wednesday signed the death warrant for the terminally ill 65-year-old inmate. The planned execution was first reported by The Marshall Project. The criminal justice investigative news group says Pizzuto has been on hospice care with bladder tumors, diabetes and other medical issues for more than a year. Pizzuto is one of eight people on Idaho’s death row. He went there in 1986 after his murder conviction for the 1985 beating deaths of a woman and her nephew at a remote Idaho County cabin where they were prospecting.

IDAHO SHOOTING

Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher. Officials said at a news conference Thursday that the three victims are expected to survive their injuries. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack and fired multiple rounds inside and outside Rigby Middle School. A female teacher disarmed the girl and held her until law enforcement arrived and took her into custody. All three victims were shot in their extremities. Authorities say they’re investigating the motive for the attack and where the girl got the gun.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NATIONAL PARK TOURS

Yellowstone, Grand Teton parks to resume bus operations

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks have resumed large group tours with safety measures intended to limit the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and being tested within 72 hours before the trip or showing proof of vaccination. The Billings Gazette reported that the American Bus Association’s president called it a “reasonable” approach, citing increased demand and interest from people to visit. A Yellowstone spokesperson stressed that the bus industry offered the idea to test all riders or require vaccinations, not the park agency. Bus charter providers must now meet park standards for vaccinations or testing or be limited to 50% capacity or 10 people.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE-VETO WAIT

Waiting game begins for potential vetoes from Idaho governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers are in a waiting game to see whether Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoes any of the more than 30 bills that remained unsigned when the House and Senate recessed late Wednesday. By the time lawmakers return next Wednesday, Little’s deadline to decide on most or all those bills will have passed. Little is expected to sign most of them. But four of the measures limit a governor’s authority during declared emergencies. They’re watered-down versions of bills Little previously vetoed. There’s also a bill that could lead to the killing of up to 90% of Idaho’s 1,500 wolves. Little hasn’t indicated his intentions on the bills.

AP-US-SNAKE-RIVER-DAMS

Feud breaks out among GOP lawmakers over Snake River dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some Republican members of Congress from the Northwest are accusing an Idaho lawmaker of conducting secret negotiations with the Democratic governor of Oregon over a controversial proposal to breach four dams on the Snake River to save endangered salmon runs. But Idaho’s Republican Rep. Mike Simpson says he has for several years been telling “everyone who would listen” about his proposal for a comprehensive solution to save salmon. On Wednesday, Washington Republican Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and Oregon Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz issued a strongly worded press statement upon learning of a Freedom of Information Act release detailing coordination between the offices of Simpson and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown regarding the proposal to breach the four dams.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

Bill trimming emergency powers heads to governor’s desk

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that curbs Republican Gov. Brad Little’s authority during declared emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic is headed to the governor’s desk. The Senate on Wednesday voted 28-7 and the House voted 48-8 to pass the reworked version of legislation that Little vetoed. Senate leaders said Little worked with them on the latest measure, and they anticipate his approval. It replaces an entire section of Idaho law having to do with emergency declarations. Lawmakers are angry they didn’t play a greater role last year when the coronavirus pandemic reached Idaho.