Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS-ARSON

Teen faces federal charge over police union building fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman accused of setting the Portland police union building on fire now faces a federal arson charge. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Alma Yessenia Raven-Guido made her first appearance on the one-count indictment in U.S. District Court in Portland Thursday. Assistant Federal Public Defender Francesca Freccero entered a not guilty plea to the charge for Raven-Guido. FBI agents arrested her at her Beaverton home Wednesday. The arson charge alleges Raven-Guido maliciously damaged or attempted to damage the Portland Police Association office, described in the indictment as a building “used in interstate commerce and in activity affecting interstate commerce.” Prosecutors say the federal charge is based on an interpretation that unions affect interstate commerce.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHURCH

74 sickened in COVID-19 outbreak at Peoples Church in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say at least 74 people linked to a church in Salem have contracted COVID-19. The Statesman Journal reports the Oregon Health Authority started investigating the outbreak at the Peoples Church on April 6. The state did not release information about the outbreak until Wednesday. According to the church’s Facebook page, Lead Pastor Scott Erickson and his wife, Bonnie, both were hospitalized with COVID-19 last month. The church’s website and Facebook page indicate in-person services and events continue to be held there. Officials at Peoples Church declined to respond to questions from the newspaper or acknowledge the outbreak.

AP-US-SNAKE-RIVER-DAMS

Feud breaks out among GOP lawmakers over Snake River dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some Republican members of Congress from the Northwest are accusing an Idaho lawmaker of conducting secret negotiations with the Democratic governor of Oregon over a controversial proposal to breach four dams on the Snake River to save endangered salmon runs. But Idaho’s Republican Rep. Mike Simpson says he has for several years been telling “everyone who would listen” about his proposal for a comprehensive solution to save salmon. On Wednesday, Washington Republican Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and Oregon Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz issued a strongly worded press statement upon learning of a Freedom of Information Act release detailing coordination between the offices of Simpson and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown regarding the proposal to breach the four dams.

ARSON ARREST

Man faces arson charges after $1M in damage to storage units

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man faces arson and criminal mischief charges after a fire at a storage facility near the Salem Municipal Airport Monday resulted in more than $1 million in damages. The Statesman Journal reports firefighters responded to a report of a large fire around 6 p.m. at the Airport Self Storage. Authorities say the blaze burned for several hours and destroyed an estimated 25 storage units. No injuries were reported. The number of people who lost belongings in the fire was not immediately available. Salem police identified a suspect following witness interviews and processing the crime scene. The 22-year-old man was arrested when police found him Tuesday at Cascades Gateway Park near the storage facility.

PORTLAND POLICE-BODY CAMERAS

Shooting highlights lack of body cams among Portland police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A video that shows a portion of a recent deadly police shooting in Portland, Oregon, has circulated on social media and evening news broadcasts. But the image was captured by a bystander, not officers. Portland is one of the few major U.S. cities where police are not required to use body cameras. For years, city leaders and police have advocated for the devices’ use, saying they promote accountability and transparency. But officials say the department lacks the funds after city leaders decided last year to cut millions from the bureau’s budget amid calls for reform.

OREGON-GUN SAFETY

Oregon moves toward safe storage of guns; ban from Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate has passed a bill that would mandate safe storage of guns and ban them from the state Capitol. Republican lawmakers strenuously objected, saying they and others will be deprived of the ability to defend themselves. The bill is named after two people who were slain in a shooting at a Portland-area shopping mall in 2012, passed the House last week and goes to Gov. Kate Brown for signing. It aims to prevent accidental shootings by children, suicides and mass shootings. Opponents said a delay in accessing a firearm for self-defense could cost lives.

OREGON TECH STRIKE-OVER

Strike ends at Oregon Tech as contract deal reached

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The faculty at the Oregon Institute of Technology has come to an agreement on a five-year contract with the university, ending a strike that had stretched into a second week. The Herald and News reported this week that tentative agreements were reached on salary, merit increases and health insurance that includes Oregon Tech paying 95 to 97% of healthcare costs. Administration upped its salary offer from 9.5% guaranteed salary increases to 11.5% over the next five years, with the opportunity for another 3.5% in merit increases. Both sides called it a good contract and said each side compromised.

POLICE PRECINCT WALL

Concrete wall around Seattle police precinct comes down

SEATTLE (AP) — A concrete wall put up around the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct during last summer’s protests against police brutality on Capitol Hill has been removed and replaced by a tall security fence. The Seattle Times reports city transportation workers this week started removing the large concrete blocks. The wall wrapped around the building, blocking sidewalks and bike lanes for more than eight months. Police have said the barrier was constructed to fortify the building from damage incurred during protests following George Floyd’s murder by police in Minneapolis. In a Wednesday statement, Seattle police said the city decided to take down the wall “after hearing from residents, business owners and community leaders in Capitol Hill.”