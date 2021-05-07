Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TIRE INSPECTION-CRASH

Meineke Car Care pays 12.5M in tire-inspection lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — Meineke Car Care Centers paid $12.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by an Everett woman who alleged a safety inspection missed a malfunctioning tire that caused a crash. Lawyer Lawrence Kahn says the Meineke franchise told Janyce MacKenzie that her tires were checked when she visited the shop in 2016. MacKenzie was driving on I-90 in Montana when the tire suddenly tore apart and she lost control of the SUV. She was thrown from the vehicle, sustaining a traumatic brain injury and a leg injury that permanently confined her to a wheelchair. Attorneys for Meineke did not return phone calls requesting comment.

GRAND CANYON HIKE

Man accused of lying about large group hike at Grand Canyon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Washington state man is accused of defying federal regulations by organizing a large group hike at the Grand Canyon. A complaint filed this week in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff alleges Joseph Don Mount took more than 150 people to the canyon in October for a rim-to-rim hike. A special use permit is required for groups of 12-30 people in normal years. Larger groups aren’t allowed, even if they split up. The park has further restricted group sizes during the pandemic. Mount did not return a message from The Associated Press on Thursday. He’s scheduled for a court hearing later this month.

AP-US-ASIAN-AMERICANS-HEALTH-CARE-AND-HATE

Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have faced harassment and attacks in many settings during the pandemic. But those in health care are feeling the jarring anguish of being racially targeted because of the virus while toiling to keep people from dying of it. From New York to Seattle, some medical professionals of Asian and Pacific Island descent say they have been slurred with racial remarks and references to the virus, and sometimes physically attacked, over the last year. Some 100 white-coat-clad medical workers rallied in March to denounce anti-Asian hate crimes.

AP-US-SNAKE-RIVER-DAMS

Feud breaks out among GOP lawmakers over Snake River dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some Republican members of Congress from the Northwest are accusing an Idaho lawmaker of conducting secret negotiations with the Democratic governor of Oregon over a controversial proposal to breach four dams on the Snake River to save endangered salmon runs. But Idaho’s Republican Rep. Mike Simpson says he has for several years been telling “everyone who would listen” about his proposal for a comprehensive solution to save salmon. On Wednesday, Washington Republican Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and Oregon Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz issued a strongly worded press statement upon learning of a Freedom of Information Act release detailing coordination between the offices of Simpson and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown regarding the proposal to breach the four dams.

ATTORNEY GENERAL-TRAVEL INSURANCE

Washington sues Allianz for excluding mental health coverage

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is suing the travel insurance company Allianz, saying that its policy of excluding mental health issues from coverage is discriminatory. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the company refused to cover 485 claims from Washington residents from 2014 to 2019, including cases where people had to cancel or change travel plans due to an Alzheimer’s diagnosis or due to a family member’s attempted suicide. Ferguson said that violates state discrimination, insurance and consumer protection laws. Allianz did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, seeks restitution for the denied claims and an order barring Allianz from enforcing its policy in Washington.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAWMAKER LETTER

WA Democratic lawmakers decry pause of Pierce County

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A group of Pierce County Democrats are threatening the possibility of a special legislative session following the governor’s recent implementation of a pause that left their county stuck in a phase with tighter COVID-19 restrictions. The letter, sent Thursday afternoon, was signed by eight Democrats in the House and Senate and four Republicans. It comes the same day that the Washington Hospitality Association launched a petition to follow California’s lead and fully reopen the state on June 15. Gov. Jay Inslee has not given a timeframe on when the state might fully reopen, citing the unpredictability of the virus. Inslee said in a statement Thursday that Pierce County was not treated unfairly.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF RECALL

Sheriff recall effort collects enough signatures for ballot

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Voters in a county in southeastern Washington will decide whether to remove Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher from office. The Tri-City Herald reports a recall petition was certified Thursday by Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton. The question whether to oust Hatcher from his elected office will be on the Aug. 3 primary election ballot. Hatcher told the Tri-City Herald that he supports and accepts the will of the people, but accused signature gatherers of misleading citizens. Sgt. Jason Erickson started the recall effort accusing his boss of intimidating witnesses and public servants in investigations, retaliating against them, and tampering with and destroying evidence. The Washington State Patrol is investigating. Hatcher has denied any wrongdoing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITIES-VACCINE

Western, Central Washington universities to require vaccines

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Western Washington University in Bellingham and Central Washington University in Ellensburg will require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when in-person classes begin this fall. The Bellingham Herald reports Western President Sabah Randhawa made the announcement Wednesday. The Daily Record reports the announcement about Central was made via a letter to the campus and posted to Central’s website on Thursday. KHQ reported Thursday that Eastern Washington University in Cheney, however, will not require students and faculty to get vaccinated. Washington State University and the University of Washington previously said that proof of COVID-19 vaccination would be required on campus.

E.COLI INFECTIONS

King County reports 7 children infected with toxic E. coli

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle-King County officials have launched an investigation after seven children under the age of 14 became sick from E. coli over a two-week period last month. KOMO-TV reported that six of the children were hospitalized, including one who developed a potentially lethal type of kidney complication. That child is now recovering after receiving treatment and another child is now believed to have the same complication. Health officials said the children became sick between April 17 and April 29. Public Health Seattle-King County is conducting interviews to identify potential common exposures. It remains unclear if the cases involve the same source of infection.

FATAL STABBING-GUILTY

Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in stabbing death

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury in Yakima has found a 21-year-old man guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of a 55-year-old handyman in 2018. Jurors acquitted Anthony Gregory Mallory of second-degree murder, but found him guilty of the lesser charge, manslaughter. It was the second trial for Mallory, after his first trial ended in a mistrial due to juror misconduct after a juror visited the crime scene and discussed the visit with other jurors during deliberations. That’s a violation of court orders. Mallory’s attorney said he was disappointed that the jury convicted him, but was grateful it was not on the murder charge.