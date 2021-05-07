Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:20 p.m.

OREGON LAWMAKER BREACH COVID

SALEM, Ore. — A Republican state lawmaker who authorities say let violent protesters into the Oregon Capitol in December says he is ill with COVID-19. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 490 words. With AP photos.

STATE FORESTER RESIGNATION

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s state forester and the leader of the long-struggling Department of Forestry, Peter Daugherty, has resigned effective May 31. SENT: 500 words.

KLAMATH BASIN COURT RULING

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A judge has ruled against the Klamath Tribes in a lawsuit that accuses federal regulators of violating the Endangered Species Act by letting water levels fall too low for sucker fish to spawn in a lake that also feeds an elaborate irrigation system along the Oregon-California border. SENT: 620 words.

IDAHO SHOOTING

BOISE, Idaho — Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at a rural Idaho middle school, one of the few school shootings in which the suspect is female. By Rebecca Boone and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 830 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

PRINEVILLE RESERVOIR DARK SKY PARK: Prineville Reservoir first Oregon park to get “dark sky” nod

NEWSPAPER CARRIER SHOOTING: Prosecutor: Paper carrier acted in self-defense in shooting

POLICE BODY CAMERAS: Police in Portland suburb expanding body camera program.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT: Ex-prosecutor settles for $87K in discrimination lawsuit

