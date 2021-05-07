Ruidiaz leads Seattle against Portland after 2-goal showing
Seattle Sounders FC (2-0-1) vs. Portland Timbers (1-2-0)
Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +185, Seattle +136, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Raul Ruidiaz leads Seattle into a matchup with Portland after scoring two goals against Los Angeles.
The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 6-4-2 at home during the 2020 season. Portland scored 55 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.
The Sounders compiled an 11-5-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-4-3 in road matches. Seattle scored 52 goals last season and recorded 35 assists.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured).
Seattle: Nicolas Lodeiro (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
