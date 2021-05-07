WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily Game

0-0-0

(zero, zero, zero)

Hit 5

01-05-30-34-36

(one, five, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

05-09-10-16-17-25-29-31-37-38-39-43-45-49-50-55-59-65-69-72

(five, nine, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-two)

Match 4

07-15-20-22

(seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

05-10-19-21-50, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4

(five, ten, nineteen, twenty-one, fifty; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $370 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $157 million