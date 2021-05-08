Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker who authorities say let violent protesters into the Oregon Capitol in December says he is ill with COVID-19. Rep. Mike Nearman said on a conservative radio talk show that he has a really bad case of COVID and is on the mend a little bit. Nearman faces a hearing Tuesday in Marion County Circuit Court on charges of official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree for the Dec. 21 breach of the state Capitol by people protesting coronavirus restrictions. Nearman says he will seek a jury trial.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland city officials say they welcome constructive criticism from federal Justice Department lawyers who found the Police Bureau has failed to adhere to a settlement governing officers’ use of force. But The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officials also blame the federal government for contributing to the lapses. The city attorney wrote Friday in a response to the Justice Department’s formal notice of non-compliance that the conduct of the federal government on Portland streets last summer made a difficult situation much worse. If the two sides can’t reach an agreement through mediation over allegations that the city failed to meet key reforms, they’re likely to meet again before U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s state forester and the leader of the long-struggling Department of Forestry, Peter Daugherty, has resigned effective May 31. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that Daugherty had submitted his resignation to the state Board of Forestry. Daugherty has led the agency since 2016, and his tenure has been marked by department financial problems, a dysfunctional relationship with the Board of Forestry and the loss of state lawmakers’ confidence. That’s all as the agency is looking for an infusion of new resources to better respond to increasingly severe wildfire seasons. Daugherty’s resignation comes following a scathing report from an outside accounting consultant which described a fundamental lack of agency financial controls and oversight.

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A judge has ruled against the Klamath Tribes in a lawsuit that accused a federal agency of violating the Endangered Species Act by letting water levels in a key lake fall too low for sucker fish to spawn. In siding with the Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. District Judge Michael McShane declined to stop water releases into the Klamath River to maintain levels in Upper Klamath Lake. A severe drought has pitted the water needs of two species of protected fish — sucker fish and salmon — against each other. Both fish are highly valued by different regional tribes.