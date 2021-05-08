Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at a rural Idaho middle school, one of the few school shootings in which the suspect is female. Police say the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack Thursday morning and shot two other students and an adult custodian. All three victims were shot in the extremities, and none had life-threatening injuries. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the investigation is likely to take a “considerable amount of time.” Figures compiled by the group The Violence Project show girls and women commit just 2% of both mass shootings and school shootings in the U.S.

SEATTLE (AP) — Meineke Car Care Centers paid $12.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by an Everett woman who alleged a safety inspection missed a malfunctioning tire that caused a crash. Lawyer Lawrence Kahn says the Meineke franchise told Janyce MacKenzie that her tires were checked when she visited the shop in 2016. MacKenzie was driving on I-90 in Montana when the tire suddenly tore apart and she lost control of the SUV. She was thrown from the vehicle, sustaining a traumatic brain injury and a leg injury that permanently confined her to a wheelchair. Attorneys for Meineke did not return phone calls requesting comment.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker who authorities say let violent protesters into the Oregon Capitol in December says he is ill with COVID-19. Rep. Mike Nearman said on a conservative radio talk show that he has a really bad case of COVID and is on the mend a little bit. Nearman faces a hearing Tuesday in Marion County Circuit Court on charges of official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree for the Dec. 21 breach of the state Capitol by people protesting coronavirus restrictions. Nearman says he will seek a jury trial.

UNDATED (AP) — The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office won’t file criminal charges against a contract newspaper carrier who fatally shot a man last month in Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian reports authorities say the man who was killed, identified as 29-year-old Kin K. Bossy, had been attempting to steal the carrier’s car April 17 at The Waterfront Vancouver when he was shot multiple times. The independent contractor newspaper carrier for The Columbian, identified by police as 35-year-old Justyn Vallandingham, fired at Bossy after finding him inside his vehicle. In a letter Thursday to a Vancouver police detective, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jeff McCarty wrote that Bossy appeared to be committing a felony offense against Vallandingham, who feared imminent danger or death.