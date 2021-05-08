Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 38 points to lead Portland to a 106-101 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers that gave the Trail Blazers the tiebreaker over their Western Conference foe as the season winds to a close. Lillard had five 3-pointers for the Blazers, who were back at home after going 5-1 on a six-game trip. They were welcomed back to Portland with fans allowed at the Moda Center for the first time this season. Anthony Davis had 36 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James for the third straight game. Los Angeles has lost eight of its last 10 games.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mitch Haniger had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners bounced back from being no-hit in their last game with a 5-4 win at Texas. Dylan Moore and J.P. Crawford both hit tying two-run homers for the Mariners on Friday night. It was two days after they were held without a hit at home by Baltimore’s John Means. Nate Lowe homered for the Rangers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Chris Flexen worked into the seventh for the victory. Reliever Josh Sporz was the loser.