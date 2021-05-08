ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

01-05-22-23-43

(one, five, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

Lotto America

04-32-34-41-44, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(four, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-four; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $5.78 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $396 million

Pick 3 Day

9-0-5

(nine, zero, five)

Pick 3 Night

6-2-7

(six, two, seven)

Pick 4 Day

9-3-1-0

(nine, three, one, zero)

Pick 4 Night

6-1-4-1

(six, one, four, one)

Powerball

12-17-20-21-26, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(twelve, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $157 million

Weekly Grand

09-15-20-21-32

(nine, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two)