Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EXCHANGE-ENDANGERED ORCAS-CONDITION

Southern resident orca pod in best condition in decade

SEATTLE (AP) — There is some cause for cautious optimism for the southern resident killer whales that frequent Puget Sound. Oregon State University professor John Durban told The Seattle Times that in general over the last several years J pod is in better condition than in much of the last decade. Durban is also a research associate with an orca health monitoring project led by Holly Fearnbach of SR3, a science and research and marine mammal rescue nonprofit. Using a drone flown high above the whales, they take photographs to document the orcas’ body condition. And lately, what they are seeing in J pod generally is improvement. Durban says there’s hope in the images, but it’s fragile.

FATAL SHOOTING SENTENCE

Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting man to death

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A Fruitland, Idaho man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison in the shooting death of a man in Ontario, Oregon. CBS2 reports according to court documents, Jaime Anthony Escobedo fatally shot Larry Fuentes, Jr. of Portland in a restaurant parking lot. Escobedo as part of a plea deal pleaded guilty on April 30 to manslaughter on the basis of having intentionally caused the death of the victim while under extreme emotional disturbance. Police were called to the restaurant on Nov. 18, 2018 on a report of a dispute between two men. A lengthy police pursuit followed the shooting. Police from Nyssa, Oregon eventually took Escobedo into custody without incident.

IDAHO SHOOTING

Idaho shooting: Very few school incidents committed by girls

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at a rural Idaho middle school, one of the few school shootings in which the suspect is female. Police say the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack Thursday morning and shot two other students and an adult custodian. All three victims were shot in the extremities, and none had life-threatening injuries. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the investigation is likely to take a “considerable amount of time.” Figures compiled by the group The Violence Project show girls and women commit just 2% of both mass shootings and school shootings in the U.S.

WOLF-KILLING-IDAHO

Bill to kill up to 90% of Idaho wolves signed by governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a measure that could lead to the killing of 90% of the state’s 1,500 wolves. The Republican governor’s office posted Thursday that he signed the bill Wednesday. It passed the Senate and House with enough votes to overcome a veto. The law backed by the ranching industry and slammed by environmentalists allows the state to hire private contractors to kill wolves and opens up new ways wolves can be killed. Those methods include hunting, trapping and snaring an unlimited number of wolves with a single hunting tag, using night-vision equipment, chasing wolves on snowmobiles and ATVs and shooting them from helicopters.

BALLOT INITIATIVES-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit challenges Idaho’s new ballot initiative process

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A lawsuit challenging Idaho’s new law making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots has been filed with the Idaho Supreme Court. A group that has had ballot initiative success and another comprised of attorneys committed to defending Idaho’s Constitution filed the lawsuit Friday against Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. Reclaim Idaho and the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution say the new law violates the state’s constitution because it makes the ballot initiative process impossible. The groups are seeking an injunction to prevent the state from enforcing the law. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says the office doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

IDAHO EXECUTION SET-PIZZUTO

Idaho sets June execution date for Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho death row inmate Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. has been scheduled for execution by lethal injection on June 2. A judge Wednesday signed the death warrant for the terminally ill 65-year-old inmate. The planned execution was first reported by The Marshall Project. The criminal justice investigative news group says Pizzuto has been on hospice care with bladder tumors, diabetes and other medical issues for more than a year. Pizzuto is one of eight people on Idaho’s death row. He went there in 1986 after his murder conviction for the 1985 beating deaths of a woman and her nephew at a remote Idaho County cabin where they were prospecting.