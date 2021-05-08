Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GOP lawmaker charged in Oregon Capitol protest has COVID

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker who authorities say let violent protesters into the Oregon Capitol in December says he is ill with COVID-19. Rep. Mike Nearman said on a conservative radio talk show that he has a really bad case of COVID and is on the mend a little bit. Nearman faces a hearing Tuesday in Marion County Circuit Court on charges of official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree for the Dec. 21 breach of the state Capitol by people protesting coronavirus restrictions. Nearman says he will seek a jury trial.

PORTLAND POLICE-FEDERAL COMPLIANCE

Portland: Feds to blame for cops failure in settlement deal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland city officials say they welcome constructive criticism from federal Justice Department lawyers who found the Police Bureau has failed to adhere to a settlement governing officers’ use of force. But The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officials also blame the federal government for contributing to the lapses. The city attorney wrote Friday in a response to the Justice Department’s formal notice of non-compliance that the conduct of the federal government on Portland streets last summer made a difficult situation much worse. If the two sides can’t reach an agreement through mediation over allegations that the city failed to meet key reforms, they’re likely to meet again before U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon.

STATE FORESTER RESIGNATION

Oregon’s embattled state forester Peter Daugherty resigns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s state forester and the leader of the long-struggling Department of Forestry, Peter Daugherty, has resigned effective May 31. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that Daugherty had submitted his resignation to the state Board of Forestry. Daugherty has led the agency since 2016, and his tenure has been marked by department financial problems, a dysfunctional relationship with the Board of Forestry and the loss of state lawmakers’ confidence. That’s all as the agency is looking for an infusion of new resources to better respond to increasingly severe wildfire seasons. Daugherty’s resignation comes following a scathing report from an outside accounting consultant which described a fundamental lack of agency financial controls and oversight.

KLAMATH BASIN-COURT RULING

Judge nixes reduced Klamath River flows for sucker fish

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A judge has ruled against the Klamath Tribes in a lawsuit that accused a federal agency of violating the Endangered Species Act by letting water levels in a key lake fall too low for sucker fish to spawn. In siding with the Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. District Judge Michael McShane declined to stop water releases into the Klamath River to maintain levels in Upper Klamath Lake. A severe drought has pitted the water needs of two species of protected fish — sucker fish and salmon — against each other. Both fish are highly valued by different regional tribes.

POLICE BODY CAMERAS

Police in Portland suburb expanding body camera program

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Police in the Portland suburb of Tigard have announced the expansion of their body-worn camera program. KPTV reports the Tigard Police Department says all its officers will have the cameras in the next month. Police say city council recently gave approval to the body camera expansion and that the department has been researching the issue for the last couple years. Tigard police said the department had dash cameras and limited body cameras for some officers for more than 10 years, but those systems need to be replaced. The upgrade also includes new in-car video systems, Tasers, interview room technology and digital storage.

IDAHO SHOOTING

Idaho shooting: Very few school incidents committed by girls

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at a rural Idaho middle school, one of the few school shootings in which the suspect is female. Police say the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack Thursday morning and shot two other students and an adult custodian. All three victims were shot in the extremities, and none had life-threatening injuries. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the investigation is likely to take a “considerable amount of time.” Figures compiled by the group The Violence Project show girls and women commit just 2% of both mass shootings and school shootings in the U.S.

NEWSPAPER CARRIER-SHOOTING

Prosecutor: Paper carrier acted in self-defense in shooting

The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office won’t file criminal charges against a contract newspaper carrier who fatally shot a man last month in Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian reports authorities say the man who was killed, identified as 29-year-old Kin K. Bossy, had been attempting to steal the carrier’s car April 17 at The Waterfront Vancouver when he was shot multiple times. The independent contractor newspaper carrier for The Columbian, identified by police as 35-year-old Justyn Vallandingham, fired at Bossy after finding him inside his vehicle. In a letter Thursday to a Vancouver police detective, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jeff McCarty wrote that Bossy appeared to be committing a felony offense against Vallandingham, who feared imminent danger or death.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

Ex-prosecutor settles for $87K in discrimination lawsuit

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A former Deschutes County deputy district attorney who sued the county alleging race and sex discrimination has settled with the county for $87,500. KTVZ reports District Attorney John Hummel announced the settlement Thursday. An attorney representing Jasmyn Troncoso, who was hired in 2019, filed the tort claim notice a year ago. Troncoso alleged her co-workers bullied her, told her she was unqualified and a drama queen, accused her of having affairs and ridiculed her for speaking Spanish. The office hired an investigator who found only one allegation was substantiated. Her lawyer, Matthew Ellis, disputed the independent nature of the investigation, calling it “hugely biased.”