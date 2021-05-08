Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO SHOOTING

Idaho shooting: Very few school incidents committed by girls

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at a rural Idaho middle school, one of the few school shootings in which the suspect is female. Police say the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack Thursday morning and shot two other students and an adult custodian. All three victims were shot in the extremities, and none had life-threatening injuries. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the investigation is likely to take a “considerable amount of time.” Figures compiled by the group The Violence Project show girls and women commit just 2% of both mass shootings and school shootings in the U.S.

TIRE INSPECTION-CRASH

Meineke Car Care pays 12.5M in tire-inspection lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — Meineke Car Care Centers paid $12.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by an Everett woman who alleged a safety inspection missed a malfunctioning tire that caused a crash. Lawyer Lawrence Kahn says the Meineke franchise told Janyce MacKenzie that her tires were checked when she visited the shop in 2016. MacKenzie was driving on I-90 in Montana when the tire suddenly tore apart and she lost control of the SUV. She was thrown from the vehicle, sustaining a traumatic brain injury and a leg injury that permanently confined her to a wheelchair. Attorneys for Meineke did not return phone calls requesting comment.

OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH-COVID

GOP lawmaker charged in Oregon Capitol protest has COVID

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker who authorities say let violent protesters into the Oregon Capitol in December says he is ill with COVID-19. Rep. Mike Nearman said on a conservative radio talk show that he has a really bad case of COVID and is on the mend a little bit. Nearman faces a hearing Tuesday in Marion County Circuit Court on charges of official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree for the Dec. 21 breach of the state Capitol by people protesting coronavirus restrictions. Nearman says he will seek a jury trial.

NEWSPAPER CARRIER-SHOOTING

Prosecutor: Paper carrier acted in self-defense in shooting

The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office won’t file criminal charges against a contract newspaper carrier who fatally shot a man last month in Vancouver, Washington. The Columbian reports authorities say the man who was killed, identified as 29-year-old Kin K. Bossy, had been attempting to steal the carrier’s car April 17 at The Waterfront Vancouver when he was shot multiple times. The independent contractor newspaper carrier for The Columbian, identified by police as 35-year-old Justyn Vallandingham, fired at Bossy after finding him inside his vehicle. In a letter Thursday to a Vancouver police detective, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jeff McCarty wrote that Bossy appeared to be committing a felony offense against Vallandingham, who feared imminent danger or death.

GIG HARBOR-BODY CAMERAS

Glitches hinder Gig Harbor police body cameras

GIG HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — A series of glitches have plagued the deployment of body cameras in the Gig Harbor, Washington, police department. The News Tribune reports the project has been in the works for almost a year, but technical problems have made it a rocky rollout. One of these occurred in March, when officers were discovering their car batteries were dead. It turns out that a Bluetooth receiver was drawing down the batteries by continuously looking to see if the camera was active. Police Chief Kelly Busey says 10 of the department’s 14 patrol cars are now equipped with the technology. Busey hopes the program will put them ahead of the curve in what he sees as a likely reform to be undertaken statewide.

PAINTED SWASTIKAS

Painted swastikas reported in Edmonds, Tulalip

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — Police say they responded to two separate reports of painted swastikas in Edmonds and Tulalip in the last week. The Daily Herald reports on Monday, a Tulalip resident spotted a swastika and other Nazi symbols on an Interstate 5 overpass, and notified a county councilwoman. Last week, an Edmonds resident saw swastikas on trees in Southwest County Park and reported them to a city council member. A joint statement from Executive Dave Somers and the Snohomish County Council said people must stand united against any people or groups that will use hate symbols, hate speech, or hate crimes to intimidate or harm members of the community. The Nazi symbols have been removed.

FOUR STABBED LARGE PARTY

4 people stabbed at large party northeast of Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Lynden man was arrested after four men were stabbed at a large party northeast of Bellingham in Everson. The Bellingham Herald reports the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Antonio Santiago Vazquez into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of three counts of assault with a knife and assault. The sheriff’s office says law enforcement responded around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a party with “several hundred” people in attendance was being held at the Glen Echo Community Center. The sheriff’s office says a fight had broken out involving “numerous” people. It wasn’t immediately known if Santiago Vazquez has a lawyer to comment on the case.

GRAND CANYON HIKE

Man accused of lying about large group hike at Grand Canyon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Washington state man is accused of defying federal regulations by organizing a large group hike at the Grand Canyon. A complaint filed this week in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff alleges Joseph Don Mount took more than 150 people to the canyon in October for a rim-to-rim hike. A special use permit is required for groups of 12-30 people in normal years. Larger groups aren’t allowed, even if they split up. The park has further restricted group sizes during the pandemic. Mount did not return a message from The Associated Press on Thursday. He’s scheduled for a court hearing later this month.

ASIAN AMERICANS-HEALTH CARE AND HATE

Asian American health workers fight virus and racist attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Health care workers of Asian and Pacific Islander descent say they have been subjected to racial slurs and sometimes physical attacks amid the coronavirus pandemic. They’re feeling the jarring anguish of being racially targeted because of the virus while toiling to keep people from dying of it. Some 100 white-coat-clad medical workers rallied in New York in March to denounce anti-Asian hate crimes. There has been a surge in reports of such crimes around the U.S. since the virus was first identified in China and then became a global crisis.

AP-US-SNAKE-RIVER-DAMS

Feud breaks out among GOP lawmakers over Snake River dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some Republican members of Congress from the Northwest are accusing an Idaho lawmaker of conducting secret negotiations with the Democratic governor of Oregon over a controversial proposal to breach four dams on the Snake River to save endangered salmon runs. But Idaho’s Republican Rep. Mike Simpson says he has for several years been telling “everyone who would listen” about his proposal for a comprehensive solution to save salmon. On Wednesday, Washington Republican Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, and Oregon Republican Rep. Cliff Bentz issued a strongly worded press statement upon learning of a Freedom of Information Act release detailing coordination between the offices of Simpson and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown regarding the proposal to breach the four dams.